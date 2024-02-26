Where to watch Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 2? Streaming platforms explored

Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 2 aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Discovery Channel. The latest episode of Naked and Afraid season 17 was titled There Will Be Blood and featured the contestants trying their best to survive against the ravages of the African bush country.

All the episodes of the latest season of Naked and Afraid can be streamed on the Discovery Channel.

For those who do not have access to cable television, the show is also available on several direct-to-television platforms, such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 2 streaming platforms explored.

Apart from the Discovery Channel, Naked and Afraid season 17 can be watched through direct-to-television platforms that provide Discovery Channel in their packages.

All three such platforms, including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, come with free trial offers that allow new users to familiarize themselves with the platform before committing to a regular subscription.

Following the expiration of the free trial, Philo provides over 70 channels for $25 per month. On the other hand, once the complimentary trial period ends, DirecTV Stream offers 75+ channels for $74.99.

FuboTV will cost $74.99 per month once the complimentary trial period expires and provide access to more than 100 entertainment, news, and sports channels.

Sling TV's Blue plan ($40/month) has a 50% initial discount and also includes the Discovery Channel. To avoid getting charged, new users can cancel their free trial of any other streaming service before it expires.

What happened on Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 2?

This week, the Discovery Channel aired a brand-new episode of Naked and Afraid season 17. New survivalists and wilderness specialists were showcased in the survivalist reality show as they went out into the African bush for 21 days.

The latest episode featured four individuals in the wild. But during the show's filming, one of the female cast members started menstruating.

Britt took advantage of the chance to demonstrate to the public that her menstrual cycle wasn't odd, as the show practically cast these folks into the wild without any clothing.

She wanted to relate her experience of going through her normal period without using feminine hygiene products. She then took a few days off when she was menstruating.

Naked and Afraid season 17 star Britt spoke to the cameras and claimed to have received an invitation to the ceremony showcased on the episode earlier in the day. She mentioned that her menstruation arrived early, and she knew from her prior encounters with nature that defying it would be more difficult for her.

She said that she was going to take it slow for the next few days rather than pushing herself and intends to spend time on self-care.

Britt felt good about herself for paying attention to her body's desire for relaxation and a break. She mentioned that some individuals may believe that having your period while out in nature is harmful. But instead of resisting the wild, she wanted to become one with it.

"I'm basically having a period without like any products like tampons or pads and I know I'm going to tell this story for the rest of my life of free bleeding on South Africa, the motherland, I'm taking it as a real blessing," she said.

Naked and Afraid season 17 airs new episodes every Sunday on the Discovery Channel.