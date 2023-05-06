Where to watch Peter O'Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

This Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the eagerly anticipated documentary Peter O'Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba will premiere exclusively on BritBox.

The documentary revolves around the story of British legend Peter O'Toole, who gained recognition for his role in Shakespearean plays and was subject to international recognition for his roles in the much-acclaimed films including Lawrence of Arabia, What's New Pussycat, and Becket, among others.

Peter O’Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba debuted on the film festival circuit in Spain in November 2022 and has since managed to garner positive reviews from critics. The Times's review of the documentary read:

"Intense, lovingly compiled documentary...Kenneth Branagh, Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, Derek Jacobi, Stephen Fry and many more, in clips from archival material, gush about what an inspiration he was, loving to drink to excess but being ultra-disciplined when it came to work."

Similarly, The Telegraph's review read:

"This was an absorbing profile of one of our greatest actors and an archetypal hellraiser."

The documentary is directed by Jim Sheridan and written by Catriona Rogan, with Brion O'Flaherty, Simon Shire, Liam Beatty, and Edwina Forkin acting as the producers for the same.

Peter O'Toole – Along the Sky Road to Aqaba latest trailer features snippets of interviews with veteran actors

The documentary manages to bring forth the colorful and charismatic life of the actor from not only archived videos of him but also stories from close friends and family that the world doesn't know yet. Like many other documentaries, it includes interviews with O’Toole’s family and famed artists, actors, and directors, including Sir Kenneth Branagh, Stephen Fry, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sir Derek Jacobi, and Succession’s Brian Cox.

Jim Sheridan, the documentary's director stated how he was well acquainted with Peter O'Toole and he promises to try his best to accurately portray the colorful life of the late actor in his documentary. In an interview with Irish Examiner, he talked about his history with the actor:

“I knew him well, He was a decent fella. He helped me in the Irish Arts Center in New York when I was running it. He appeared in a show there for us, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage. It caused a bit of a stir. His daughter Kate was in it. We were missing an actor one night. He was in New York, so he came along and played the part."

He continued:

"He was very sweet, but he was always in character. Larger than life. His dad was a bookie. Bookies have to be flamboyant if they’re to be any good. Peter picked it up from the da. He was totally flamboyant.”

It will be intriguing to watch how the long-awaited documentary manages to delve into the late actor's life while remaining honest, captivating, and truthful.

"Brought a touch of danger to his art and a stroke of madness to his life": the official synopsis

As per BritBox, the official synopsis for the upcoming documentary reads:

"Peter O'Toole: Along the Sky Road to Aqaba centers around the legendary actor Peter O'Toole, who brought a touch of danger to his art and a stroke of madness to his life yet inspired a generation of movie makers. Reflecting Peter O'Toole's theatrical legacy, the film is structured into four acts each introduced by a quote about O'Toole that encapsulates his life during a specific period."

It further continues:

"Each act expands into a holistic narrative addressing questions such as his self-belief, his alcoholism, his relationships with women, his belief in socialism and his selective embrace of Irishness. While O'Toole's words (gleaned from hundreds of hours of archival interviews) act as a narrator of his own journey, director Jim Sheridan further explores the story through interviews with O'Toole's family, artists, actors and directors that knew him well."

Watch Peter O'Toole - Along the Sky Road to Aqaba premiere on BritBox this Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes