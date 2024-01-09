Where to watch RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion Part 1? Streaming platforms explored

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) sent fans of the show into a frenzy after the release of its final episode on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, on Bravo. Following the revelation of who gave Heather Gay a black eye in the previous season and Monica Garcia being outed as the person behind a troll account, Reality Von Tease, Season 4 is releasing a three-part Reunion to tie the loose ends and offer viewers closure.

The Reunion episodes of RHOSLC are to be released every Tuesday on January 9, 16, and 23, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm. Fans of the show can also catch it on Peacock from the next day onwards, and it can also be streamed on-demand on Hulu, FuboTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Streaming platforms for RHOSLC season 4 explored

RHOSLC season 4 episode 17, titled Reunion Part 1, will be available to stream on multiple platforms on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Hulu, one of the options, has a 30-day free trial option for people who haven't subscribed to the platform before. Its base subscription, which features ads, starts at $7.99 a month. A no-ads option is for $17.99 a month. Both plans give access to Hulu's library of thousands of shows and movies.

FuboTV also gives its new subscribers a free 30-day trial. It advertises itself as a replacement for cable TV and gives its users access to 70+ TV channels. Its base subscription starts at $32.99, which for the first month is only $24.99. The streaming platform includes channels such as ABC, FOX, NBC, ESPN, etc. and also enables its users to live stream sports.

Amazon Prime Video also has a 30-day free trial, with its base subscription starting at $14.99 a month. This subscription, however, doesn't include movies and shows that Amazon streams through third parties, which usually come with an additional fee.

What happened in the RHOSLC season finale

The season ended with the final episode of RHOSLC, titled Mysteries Revealed?, which saw the ladies touring Bermuda. Heather Gay revealed the identity of the Instagram troll account, Reality Von Tease's, to be Monica Garcia's.

Heather Gay also revealed that the person who gave her the black eye last season was Jen Shah. The cast member refused to talk about it in season 3 because she wanted to protect her friend.

Monica, in her defense, responded that she wasn't the only one to start the account, implying that Tenesha Luckett, Heather Gay's hairdresser, was also complicit.

The upcoming episode 17 will show if Tenesha was indeed an accomplice to Monica in operating Reality Von Tease. It will also feature Meredith Mark's accusation of Monica stealing a clutch from her store and her denial of spreading Greek mafia rumors about Angie Katsanevas, all of which were addressed in episode 16 of season 4 of RHOSLC.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the lot breaks out in a fight again or peacefully resolves their issues. The episode will further reveal the final verdict of all members of RHOSLC about Monica Garcia's fate on the show.

RHOSLC, the 10th spin-off of the long-reigning Real Housewives franchise, follows the personal and professional lives of affluent housewives in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its first season debuted in November 2020 and has been a huge success ever since.