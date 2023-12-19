Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 online? 

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 dropped on Sunday, December 17, 2023, on Adult Swim. The season finale of the adult comedy animation series is available on Adult Swim’s website. However, it is available for non-US Netflix subscribers from the next day, Monday, December 18. Since the season was the first without co-creator Justin Roiland's involvement, there was apprehension before it arrived. However, fans have agreed that the new season delivers the same blend of hilarious and emotional roller coaster as the previous ones.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Rick and Morty is an adult science fiction animation created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s adult block, Adult Swim. The premise of the show is a domestic family drama with the misadventures of the grandfather, mad scientist Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty Smith. Although Roiland exited the show due to personal legal issues, new voice actors have taken over voicing the leads.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10?

Episode 10 of the seventh season is about overcoming fear (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 arrived on its official channel Adult Swim/Cartoon Network on Sunday, December 17. The episodes will be available for on-demand viewing on Adult Swim, for a limited period. Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 will remain available on Adult Swim's on-demand until February 2024.

For American viewers, the new episodes will be available two days after the episode release, on All4, Channel 4’s on-demand service. Viewers who do not have a cable TV connection can access All4 for free using a VPN.

The duo continue with their adventure in different settings (Image via Adult Swim)

While Netflix US is not going to stream Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10, subscribers in many other regions including Australia, India, and South Korea, will be able to watch the show the next day after it drops in the US. The streaming giant of these territories will have Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 ready for streaming from Monday, December 18, 2023.

Consequently, Adult Swim has left various channel options open for Rick and Morty fans to enjoy Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 in different territories. The channel has also decided to make the show available for streaming on Hulu and Max in 2024. However, there is no announcement on the date for that yet.

What happened in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10?

The season 7 marked a significant shift as it was the first season aired without any involvement of original co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland. Adult Swim severed ties with Roiland due to allegations of domestic abuse. While the charges against him were later dropped, the production team looked for fresh voice artists to replace Roiland.

Actor Ian Cardoni voiced Rick while Morty was voiced by Harry Belden in the seventh season. Actor Jon Allen took over the voicing of Mr. Poopybutthole. In Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10, titled Fear No Mort, Rick and Morty face a Fear Hole. Initially, Morty goes in first to face his fear but soon finds that Rick has followed him. As they attempt to exit the Fear Hole, they find themselves trapped, unable to return home.

After multiple attempts, when Rick says Morty is irreplaceable, Morty realizes that he is not with the real Rick. Moreover, he recognizes his real fear is Rick leaving him. Morty manages to overcome his true fear and escapes the Fear Hole.

Rick did not jump into the Fear Hole (Image via Adult Swim)

On the other hand, Rick, although tempted to jump in after Morty decides against it and leaves a picture of Morty, symbolizing his victory over fear.

In the post-credits scene, Mr. Poopybutthole steals Rick’s portal gun to exchange places with another Mr. Poopybutthole in an alternate universe. The latter is still married to Amy and lives with her. However, Amy of the alternate universe has started doubting foul play.

Stream Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 on Netflix in non-US regions, stream it on Channel 4 in the US, or watch it on Adult Swim on-demand.