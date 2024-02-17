Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episode 2? Streaming details explored

Since RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 premiered on February 9, 2024, the reality TV series has proved to be a massive hit, similar to the previous season's success. This time, judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton are looking for the one talented drag queen deserving of the grand prize of £50,000.

This global competition show's contestants include Choriza May, Gothy Kendoll, Hannah Conda, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers, and Scarlet Envy, alongside Tia Kofi, Mayhem Miller and Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episode 2 aired on Friday, February 16, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"In a celebration of classic fairy tales, the queens must serve three themed outfits on the runway, including a look that's fit for a princess. Plus, Adwoa Aboah joins as a guest judge alongside Michelle Visage and Graham Norton."

Fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episode 2 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

The official streaming platform for RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 is BBC. Fans living in the UK can watch season 2 episode 2 on the free streaming service, BBC iPlayer. All newly released episodes air at 9 pm GMT every Friday on BBC Three and are available for live streaming through the BBC app.

For viewers who live outside of the UK, using a VPN is the only way to watch the show. After changing one's current location, viewers will have the option to make an account on BBC iPlayer's official website, through which they can access RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 1 as well as season 2, episodes 1 and 2.

U.S. fans, on the other hand, can watch the newly released episode on Wow Presents Plus, which is the only streaming service that provides LGBTQ+ content exclusively. It provides its members with premium content at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Additionally, Wow Presents Plus is also a reliable streaming service in Australia with a membership fee of AU$ 7.38 per month and $73.92 per year. Due to the time difference, however, the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episodes will air every Saturday on the platform.

Apart from that, Stan is also a great alternative if users don't have access to Wow Presents, as the streaming service offers a free 30-day trial alongside affordable monthly individual packages.

Meanwhile, Crave is a great option for Canadians. The streaming service fee provides its users with multiple affordable monthly plans - the basic plan starts at $9.99 per month, which includes 720p video quality with ads. For ad-free, 4K resolution and offline downloading options, the premium plan costs $19.99 per month.

The upcoming episode 3 is set to be released on Friday, February 23, 2024. According to the episode synopsis, "Grammy-winning pop star Kim Petras" will join the judges' panel alongside Michelle Visage and Alan Carr while the competing drag queens will "attempt to make Mama Ru laugh."

Don't forget to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episode 3 at 9 pm GMT on BBC iPlayer.

