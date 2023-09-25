Where to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? Streaming platforms explored

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a computer-animated superhero film based on the comic book characters. It is the seventh installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film series and acts as a reboot of the franchise.

While the film was directed by Jeff Rowe, it was produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. The film garnered attention when it premiered at an event at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con International. The film was released in the US on August 2, 2023.

Fans can watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from the comfort of their home on several streaming platforms offering the option to stream. Paramount Plus, Vudu, Apple TV, and even YouTube are a few examples of where the film is available for streaming.

Top six online streaming platforms for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

1) Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the official streaming service of Paramount Pictures, the studio that produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans: the Essential plan for $5.99 per month, and the Premium plan for $11.99 per month.

The Essential plan includes ads, while the Premium plan is ad-free and also includes access to live TV channels and local news. Both plans allow viewers to stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in HD quality. It also has other Paramount movies and shows, such as Star Trek, Mission Impossible, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

2) Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has the film available for purchase. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Amazon Prime Video is another popular streaming platform that has Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem available for purchase. The film is not included in the regular Amazon Prime Video subscription, but one can buy it from the platform for $19.99 in Ultra HD.

Prime Video has a large library of movies and shows. including The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Tomorrow War, and more. It also supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR quality, as well as offline downloads.

3) Google Play Movies & TV

Fans can buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Google Play Movies & TV. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Google Play Movies & TV, a digital store allows individuals to buy or rent movies and shows on their Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Smart TVs, and web browsers. Here, fans can buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for $19.99.

It supports HD and 4K quality, as well as offline downloads. Notably, one needs to have a Google account to use this service and to access it on iOS devices, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV. If fans prefer to pay per title rather than subscribe to a service, Google Play Movies & TV is a convenient option.

4) Apple TV

Fans can watch the upcoming by visiting the Apple TV. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Apple TV is akin to Google Play Movies & TV, catering to iOS device users, Apple TV, Mac, and web browser enthusiasts. They can readily purchase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for a reasonable $19.99. Apple TV boasts support for both HD and 4K video quality, along with the convenience of offline downloads.

Nevertheless, users must possess an Apple ID to partake in this service, and it remains inaccessible on Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV. For individuals deeply entrenched within the Apple ecosystem or loyal iOS users, Apple TV presents a straightforward and seamless option for their streaming needs.

5) Vudu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem is available on Vudu's digital store. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Vudu, the digital store of choice for many, extends its offerings to movie and show enthusiasts across a spectrum of devices. These include Smart TVs, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and web browsers. For a price of $19.99, one can readily acquire Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Vudu's extensive library.

Ensuring an impeccable viewing experience, Vudu provides support for both HD and 4K video quality and even facilitates offline downloads. A noteworthy feature of Vudu is its complimentary section, featuring ad-supported movies and shows, including beloved titles like The Hunger Games, The Terminator, The Matrix, and many more.

6) Microsoft store

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem is available on Microsoft Store. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Microsoft Store serves as a digital marketplace where customers can access a diverse selection of movies and TV shows. Fans can watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by simply visiting the Microsoft Store and acquiring the rental for $19.99.

Users will find the convenience of Microsoft Store extends to a multitude of devices, ensuring that entertainment is always within reach. The users are in a treat, whether it's a Windows 10 PC, an Xbox gaming console, or a range of mobile devices, the Microsoft Store caters to a broad spectrum of preferences and lifestyles.

Final thoughts

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated superhero movie that can be streamed on platforms, like Vudu, Apple TV, and other streaming services.

Meanwhile, It is worth comparing the features, prices, and benefits of each platform before one proceeds to buy or rent this movie. This is because different individuals may prefer different platforms as per their satisfaction.