The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page will air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on ABC. It is also set to start streaming on Hulu from June 7, 2023. This TV special will see Canadian actor Elliot Page open up about his struggles with gender transition. He was asisgned female at birth but came out as a trans man on December 1, 2020 at 33 years old. His birthname was Ellen Page.

The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page is being released in the backdrop of the 2023 Pride Month. Since 1970, every year of June is dedicated to the celebration of the LGBTQ community. The origins of this celebration trace back to 1969 after the infamous Stonewall riots.

The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page on ABC: Trailer and what do we know so far?

The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page will see Elliot Page having a candid conversation with an ABC interviewer. He will reveal how coming out as a trans-man truly made him feel alive.

The 36-year-old actor says,

"I'm feeling that joy every day. I really am. I want people to be able to step in their full selves and to get to exist and live our lives with joy and to feel safe in this world."

Here is the official trailer of The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation released by ABC,

In an interview with Esquire in 2022, the actor also opened up about his transition, life, and career.

He said:

"I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself. It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present."

He then spoke about how he was bullied as a youngster and how he had to change schools every year.

"I never really had that single teacher mentor… Bullying puts you in a place where, later, you have so much unlearning to do. If you’re getting teased and made fun of and called names on a daily basis, there’s no way that’s not going to get inside of you — particularly when you’re already feeling so much shame."

The actor further revealed how depressed he was during the filming of Christopher Nolan's Inception. He was paranoid about his future and couldn't see himself as a woman aging.

In the movie, he played an architect named Ariadne.

He said:

“I struggled with food. Intense depression, anxiety, severe panic attacks. I couldn’t function. There were days when I’d only have one meeting, and I’d leave my house to go to the meeting and have to turn around. It was just like, what is my future? There’s not a future. That’s kind of what it felt like. I would say, verbatim: I’ve never been a girl. I’ll never be a woman."

On December 1, 2020, he came out as a trans man in front of the world. He also revealed his new name and even specified that his new pronouns were he/they.

The Freedom to Exist - A Soul of a Nation Presentation with Elliot Page will air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on ABC.

