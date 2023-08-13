Where are Xaveriana Cook and Hunter Carlstrom now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

On May 7, 2020, 61-year-old former U.S. Marshall James "Caveman" Sartorelli was shot in the head by criminal Hunter Carlstrom at Sartorelli's Smithville, Arkansas, house. Sartorelli's body was discovered the same day by one of his neighbors, who immediately reported the crime to the police.

Upon investigation, the police found numerous items missing from Satorelli's house, with various cabinets and wardrobes across the house swung wide open, and it was this fact that led them to conclude that the crime had been committed due to a robbery gone wrong.

The DNA prints on the scene revealed that they belonged to Hunter Carlstrom, a criminal who had previously served time in jail due to his involvement in crimes, including drug dealing and robbery.

It wasn't until May 11, 2020, that an official warrant for Carlstrom's arrest was issued. However, by that time, Carlstrom and his girlfriend, Xaveriana Cook, had already fled to Vardaman, Mississippi.

On May 15, almost a week after their disappearance, a task force officer identified Xaveriana Cook's black Cheverlotte in Lafayette County, Mississippi. At that point, the police conducted several traffic stops in the area where the car had been seen.

However, when the police finally located Carlstrom and tried to arrest him, he had reportedly gotten out of the vehicle and started shooting at the task force, killing a deputy. In the shootout that ensued, Carlstrom was eventually shot and died on the spot.

The thrilling case will be revisited and covered in detail in the upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples.

"A 61-year-old farmhand is found murdered in his home on the outskirts of the Ozarks; a strange text message points to a suspect, but the investigation quickly diverges after a duo on the run is exposed, resulting in a fatal shootout in Mississippi."

The episode premieres on August 13, 2023, at 6 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

Hunter Carlstrom's girlfriend, Xaveriana Cook, was sentenced to seven years in prison for aiding him in the murder of James Sartorelli

In the eventual legal proceedings that followed the case, it was revealed in court that Xaveriana Cook, Hunter Carlstrom's girlfriend, had been aware of his plans to murder James Sartorelli.

According to Fox 16, the court documents revealed that Hunter Carlstrom and Xaveriana Cook had been engaged in a romantic relationship for several months before the murder. There was also enough evidence to conclude that Carlstrom had told Cook of his plan to kill Sartorelli in order to steal his firearm collection and money.

While Hunter Carlstrom shot Sartorelli, CCTV footage of the street revealed that Xaveriana Cook waited outside Sartorelli's house to pick him up. Additionally, Cook had driven Carlstrom to several locations following the crime, essentially helping him escape police on numerous occasions.

Court documents also revealed that Carlstrom told Cook that he would not go back to prison, and if ever the pair had a close call with the police, Carlstorm would engage in a shootout with the officers using the firearms he'd stolen from Sartorelli's house.

This particular fact was presented in court to bring to light that if Xaveriana Cook had reported Sartorelli's murder, she would have prevented the deadly shootout in Mississippi that led to the death of Deputy Marshall Bob Dickerson.

Due to the overwhelming evidence against Xaveriana Cook, the judge sentenced her to seven years in prison on the counts of being an accessory to murder and robbery and abetting the possession of a firearm by an unauthorized person. She continues to serve her sentence today.

