Where is Young Royals filmed? Shooting locations explored ahead of season 3 

Young Royals came back with an exciting new season on March 11, 2024 on Netflix. The third and final season of this enthralling Swedish drama will conclude on March 18, 2024.

Young Royals features an LGBTQ+ love story at the center of the plot in the new season. The events of the series take place in the fictional Swedish boarding school Hillerska, which houses and trains the nation's most privileged teens.

Read on to learn all about the filming locations for the latest season of Young Royals.

Young Royals season 3 filming locations explored

Young Royals is mostly focused on events occurring within the fictional boarding school Hillerska, which is located in Sweden (as per the series). Season 3 is majorly filmed at Kaggeholms Slott, a place located in Ekerö, outside of Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Kaggeholms Slott (Kaggeholms Castle) is a historic manor-style structure. It serves as a stand-in for the esteemed mixed boarding school Hillerska, which Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is compelled to attend. Vital scenes from the series have been filmed on the picturesque school grounds, where students hang out in their leisure time, and host parties. The location also showcases a beautiful waterbody where Wilhelm practices rowing with other members of the rowing club.

The series features a royal palace where Wilhelm and his family reside. To bring an authentic setup, the show is shot at an actual castle called the Stora Sundby Castle, in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Designed by architect Peter Frederick Robinson, the castle has four large towers which signify the major seasons. Along with that, there are twelve smaller towers that are meant to represent the months of a year. Interestingly, the castle features 52 rooms in tandem with the total number of weeks in a year and has 365 windows, symbolizing each day of the year.

In Young Royals, a house is depicted where non-residents like Sara (played by Frida Argento) and Simon (Omar Rudberg) live. They live with their mother, and the residence shown is located in Stenhamra, outside Stockholm.

There are several football scenes in the series that have been filmed at the sporting complex called Träkvistavallen, located in Ekerö, Sweden.

More about Young Royals season 3

The season finale of Young Royals is scheduled to premiere on March 18, 2024, on Netflix with the first five episodes already streaming on the platform.

The official synopsis of the Nordic show's season 3 reads:

"Wilhelm's speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?"

Season 3 will witness the conclusion of the tumultuous romantic journey of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg). Wilhelm finds himself forced to choose between pursuing his heart's desire and upholding his royal obligations. He has to make a decision amid growing pressure from both the monarchy and the general public. The characters are struggling to get the resolution they deserve as the stakes rise.

All seasons of Young Royals are currently available for streaming on Netflix.