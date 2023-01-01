Where is Yumbo Dump from? Meet the comedic duo as they participate in AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars 2023 is set to premiere this Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new spin-off series will feature 60 performers from past seasons and versions of the show who have either reached the top ranks or have gone viral. One among them is the Yumbo Dump comedic duo, who participated in the AGT season 13 (2018) and reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Go Kashu (Yumbo) and Daisuke Fujiwara (Dump) are originally from Osaka, Japan, and they met each other at their management company, Shochiku Geinou’s training center. Soon after their meeting, the duo moved to Tokyo in 2014 and have been doing their "belly-noise act" ever since.

AGT: All Stars 2023 participant Yumbo Dump has participated in several international talent shows

Not much is known about Go Kashu and Daisuke Fujiwara's lives before they came into the limelight. Yumbo Dump participated in Asia's Got Talent season 2 back in 2017 and reached the semi-final round of the show. Since then, Kashu and Fujiwara have performed in 10 countries, with some of the performances including the new "sumo wrestler" moves.

Soon after, they auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2018 and made several sounds from their bodies, like scotch malt whiskey, dolphins, and flying UFO. Mel voted "no" for their performance, but Howie, Heidi, and Simon voted with "yes."

During the judges cut round, Mel B once again buzzed and said "no" to the act using her red button, but the other three judges, along with guest judge Chris Hardwick, gave them a standing ovation. However, in the quarterfinals, the AGT: All Stars duo failed to get enough votes to qualify for the semi-finals.

After the show, Yumbo Dump was seen in the Italian show Tu Si Que Vales and competed in La France a un incroyable talent season 14, where they were eliminated in the semi-final round. Kashu and Fujiwara then competed in Das Supertalent and Israel's Got Talent in 2019. The pair also participated in 2022's Greece's Got Talent season 7.

As of now, Kashu and Fujiwara perform in private parties, which can be scheduled via their online website.

AGT: All Stars 2023 official synopsis, the format of the show, and more

The premiere of the much-awaited AGT: All Stars 2023 is almost upon us. Describing the concept of the show, NBC released an official synopsis, stating:

"Contestants from all over the world return to the stage to perform for a panel of expert judges and superfans, showcasing a wide variety of talents to become the All-Stars champion."

AGT: All Stars season 1 will bring back 60 top/ viral performers from the franchise competing to win the "All Stars" trophy and an undisclosed amount of prize money. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will be the judges of this season, with Terry Crews serving as the host of AGT: All Stars.

As per the format of the show, 10 performers will showcase their skills/ talents in front of the judges every week. However, only two will move to the finals, one through the judges' golden buzzer and the other via the superfans’ votes. Apart from the final 10 contestants, one wild-card entry (voted by the superfans) will also participate in the competition to win the trophy.

For the upcoming show, some of the competitors include AGT winners Terry Fator (season 2), Kodi Lee (season 14), Dustin Tavella (season 16), and Brandon Leake (season 15). Season 1 of AGT: All Stars is being produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, Jason Raff, Natasha Brugler, and Simon Cowell.

AGT: All Stars will air on NBC every Monday at 8 pm ET. In addition, the episodes will be uploaded to the Peacock streaming application one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes