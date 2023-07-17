Which is Ariana Madix’s favorite revenge dress? Vanderpump Rules star spills the tea on Ryan Seacrest's radio show

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has added another entry to the list of the celebrity's most iconic revenge dresses. After her highly publicized breakup with long-time boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval, Ariana is seen dressing for revenge and making a bold statement through her fashion choices.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 revealed the now-infamous love triangle between Ariana Madix, her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tom cheated on his long-term partner Ariana with Raquel and the scandal broke out right in front of everyone in March 2023.

On Ryan Seacrest's American Top 40 radio show's recent episode, she opened up on her top revenge look. Her favorite outfit was the multicolored crop top paired with denim cutoffs that she wore to Celsius party at Coachella.

Ariana Madix wore her first revenge dress on Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

The term "revenge dress" gained fame when Princess Diana donned a stunning black off-the-shoulder gown by designer Christina Stambolian in 1994. Diana wore it the same night Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The Princess of Wales knew all eyes would be on her, and she defied royal protocol to bare her shoulders, confidently stealing the spotlight and showing the world that she was unbothered by the scandal.

Following a similar path, Ariana Madix found herself at the center of attention after news of Tom Sandoval's affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss broke out. Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shocked by the revelation, having witnessed Tom's and Ariana's romance unfold on-screen for nearly a decade.

During the taping of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Bravo TV host, Andy Cohen asked Ariana about her choice of outfit, wondering if she was indeed wearing a revenge dress. Via Instagram stories he quipped, "Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?”

Ariana's choice of outfit spoke volumes as she donned a striking crimson two-piece by Mônot. She replied "I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed."

However, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the Vanderpump Rules star confessed yet another one of her favorite revenge dresses on Ryan Seacrest's American Top 40 radio show, sharing:

"I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion, but I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite."

Further hinting at her Vanderpump Rules reunion, she asserted:

"I wanted to wear something fun, comfortable shoes, and actually do fun activities rather than just sit in a room where we all have to talk about horrible things."

Additionally, these are not the only times Ariana Madix was seen rocking a beautiful revenge dress as on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live May 18 episode, following the airing of the reunion. Ariana wore a black Alessandra Rich dress with elegant off-the-shoulder lace sleeves, a sleek black bodice, and an eye-catching asymmetrical train.

While Ariana Madix humorously referred to her outfit as a "slutty funeral" dress, this seemed like an odee to the legendary revenge dress inventor, Princess Diana.

The iconic show,Vanderpump Rules, finally after one of its longest show runs which managed to keep its viewers on the edge of their seats with every single episode, has recently received an incredible honor with two Emmy nominations. Its first-ever Emmy nomination in two prestigious categories are, 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and 'Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.'