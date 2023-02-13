Which contestant was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 premiere? Challenges, immunity and more explored

Next Level Chef aired its season 2 premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm on Fox immediately after the Super Bowl LVII. The episode featured 18 talented chefs putting their best foot forward, competing in teams and creating incredible dishes to secure their safety. Their main aim was to keep moving forward until one of them wins the coveted title and a $250,000 grand cash prize.

In the premiere episode of Next Level Chef, Kamahlai Stewart went against April Clayton in the steak cook-off challenge as part of the elimination round. Eventually, the judges eliminated Kamahlai after a blind taste test.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled A Next Level Welcome, reads:

"Contestants begin their journey and look to make their first impressions in their respective teams."

Kamahlai Stewart was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 premiere

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with chef Gordon Ramsay introducing the format. Viewers were then introduced to the contestants who were waiting for their mentors to be revealed. They jumped with joy as their mentors Gordon, Nyesha, and Richard greeted them.

The first challenge in the competition was for the contestants to bring out their best dishes. From a random draw, the chefs had chosen the tiers they would be working on. Richard's team chose the top tier, Gordon's team chose the middle and Nyesha's team ended up in the bottom tier- the basement. They had a total of 45 minutes to bring their best introductory dishes to the mentors.

An elevator brought down the dishes and each tier had 15 seconds to choose the ingredients they wanted to work with. The top tier benefited the most, considering they were the first to choose, and the bottom tier had to make do with what's left of them.

Every Next Level Chef contestant gave it their all. The mentors went to each of the contestants to get to know their background as well as their dishes. While they were impressed with some of the ideas, the judges were also concerned about others as the ideas weren't clear and some left it until the last minute to prepare the ingredients.

While it was definitely intense on chef Nyesha and Richard's floor, nothing could compare to what chef Gordon had to go through. His contestants struggled as Vinny cut his finger while talking to his mentor for the first ten minutes. Mark's pan caught fire, which was then diffused by Gordon himself. The contestant also dropped his plate while presenting it on the shelf.

The Next Level Chef judges tasted the dishes. Some impressed them while others didn't. After the mentors addressed their concerns, they had to decide their immunity pin winners. One contestant from the three teams was to be declared safe from elimination this week.

Chef Gordon chose Tucker, chef Nyesha chose Nuri and chef Richard chose Matt. Tucker's dish impressed all three mentors the most and saved her team from elimination. Chef Gordon's team will also be cooking at the top tier in the next episode and could watch the elimination round from the lounge room.

Chef Nyesha and Richard had to each choose a Next Level Chef contestant from their respective teams to battle it out in a steak cook-off challenge. April from Nyesha's team, and Kamahlai from Richard's team put their best foot forward to nail the steak with chef Gordon and fellow contestants guiding them.

Eventually the other two mentors had to judge the dishes without knowing the creator behind the same. Both judges decided to vote for Kamahlai's dish as their least favorite. She was eliminated from the competition.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the contestants have to bring their best culinary skills to prove their mettle and stay safe in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of the drama and great dishes in the coming weeks.

The winning chef will not only win the title and cash prize but will also receive a one-year mentorship from all three mentors of the season.

From episode 2 onwards, Next Level Chef will air every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox, starting from February 16, 2023.

