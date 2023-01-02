Which judge picked Tone the Chiefrocca as their wildcard? Meet the rapper as he participates in AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars is set to feature dancers, singers, musicians, comedians, magicians, aerialists, and more from the Got Talent franchise, as they compete against each other for another chance at victory. The spin-off series will feature some of the greatest talents that have appeared on America’s Got Talent as well as other regional iterations across the world.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Tone the Chiefrocca, who first appeared in AGT season 8 but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. However, his journey was not over, as he returned as judge Mel B.’s wildcard pick in the semifinals.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Get to know Tone the Chiefrocca ahead of his appearance on AGT: All Stars

Anthony Granger, a.k.a Tone the Chiefrocca, is set to appear as a contestant on AGT: All Stars. The songwriter and rapper from Inglewood, California, performs with his brother Colby, commonly known as ColyCole. The former previously appeared in American Idol season 10, but did not make it past the audition round.

As part of his audition for AGT season 8, the rapper performed his original song, B-Double-O-T-Y, which he wrote in 2004 while ColyCole danced on stage. As part of his introductory video, Tone stated that he wants to be a "one-hit-wonder." He added:

"When I perform, as soon as I touch teh mic, it blows up like dynamite so you gotta run for cover."

Even before Tone started performing, judge Howard Stern was seen enjoying every bit of his time and appreciating the energy brought on-stage. The rapper told the judges that he “shuts the house down.” Howard told Tone that he reminds him of the “Gangnam Style guy” (Korean artist PSY).

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant had the audience and the judges' panel grooving to his tune. After his performance, Howard stated:

"I gotta say something to you right now. You struck a chord with this audience, you struck a chord I bet with America. I like where you’re going."

He received four 'yes', which sent him to Las Vegas, where he was one of the 30 acts to make it to the quarterfinals without having to perform.

In the later round, Tone sang the same original once again but took it up a notch with backup dancers, more lights, and more music. While Howie and Heidi loved the amped-up performance, Howard and Mel didn’t. The tiebreaker resulted in America’s votes coming into play.

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant received fewer votes than Angela Hoover and was eliminated. However, Mel B used her wildcard to keep him in the competition.

In the semi-finals of AGT season 13, the rapper performed his hit original but with another twist. The song opened up with a choir, followed by the rapper and his “hypeman” taking the stage with several backup singers. Howard Stern buzzed the act, followed by the rapper not receiving enough votes to advance to the finale.

Tone the Chiefrocca is now set to return to AGT: All Stars for yet another chance at victory. Tune in to NBC on January 2, at 8 pm ET and Peacock to see if he brings something new to the stage.

Poll : 0 votes