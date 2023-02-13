Which places are offering food deals on Valentine's Day 2023? List explored

The most romantic season of the year is around Valentine's Day on February 14, when we honor love and friendship by treating our special ones to presents like flowers, chocolates, and good food. However, it may also be a good moment to acknowledge how much we enjoy finding fantastic discounts on our preferred Valentine's Day meals and snacks.

Restaurants all over the country are celebrating Valentine's Day in the cutest way possible, offering BOGO specials, heart-shaped desserts, freebies and more.

Along with Dairy Queen's heart-shaped ice cream cake, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' have also brought back their heart-shaped donuts. TGI Fridays offers a three-course dinner, while Applebee's serves up specialty beverages.

Lifehacker @lifehacker Smother Your Loneliness With These Valentine's Day Food Deals dlvr.it/Sj2CVK Smother Your Loneliness With These Valentine's Day Food Deals dlvr.it/Sj2CVK https://t.co/oeHaoJ5W9o

From Hooters to Auntie Anne's, top 10 restaurants offering amazing and good-for-value food offers this Valentine's Day 2023

1) Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition dozen boxes of their new heart-shaped doughnuts baked with Hershey's chocolate at participating locations in the United States.

lydia @mrs__fathead should i get my girlfriend a share of my fruit fly collection or the choc-full-of LOVE with Hershey’s Krispy Kreme donuts for valentines day should i get my girlfriend a share of my fruit fly collection or the choc-full-of LOVE with Hershey’s Krispy Kreme donuts for valentines day https://t.co/XMOOPaojd3

2) Dunkin Donuts

The Brownie Batter Signature Latte, which was created by Dunkin' and was created only for members, was the company's first member-only beverage. It will now be available to purchase at select outlets of the food brand.

Additionally, through February 28th, Dunkin' rewards members can take advantage of the following promotions that are only available on the app:

Daily $2 medium cold brew if you order ahead in the app.

One free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

One free order of Bagel Minis with any beverage purchase.

One free order of Stuffed Biscuit Bites with any beverage purchase.

3) Hooters

If you destroy a photo of your ex in person or online at a participating Hooters restaurant on Tuesday, you'll receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. At participating locations, Hooters will offer shredders. You will receive a coupon for the offer that may be used on Valentine's Day in-person at the restaurant.

4) Applebee's

Applebee's $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips offer is returning. You can pick between the Tipsy Cupid, made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the Date Night Daiquiri, made with Bacardi Superior.

5) TGI Friday's

TGI Fridays offer a three-course lunch for two, beginning at $28 at participating locations through April 3, 2023.

At three tiers of pricing ($28, $38, and $48), diners will receive one appetizer, two meals, and one dessert. The brand's Brownie Obsession is a dessert, which you can pick from a variety of appetizers and entries.

6) Auntie Anne’s

With the purchase of Mini Pretzel Dogs and a beverage from now through April 30, members of Auntie Anne's Rewards are eligible for a free Original Pretzel.

A BOGO Original and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, as well as $5 off any Pretzel Bucket, are also being offered by the restaurant on February 14 only.

7) Bojangles

Bo Berry's Heart-Shaped Biscuits are back, and while prices vary by location, the standard offer is 2 for $2.

8) Burger King

If you are a Royal Perks member, Burger King will offer a BOGO Whopper on Valentine's Day. Use the coupon to redeem the offer, which is accessible through the offers page in the BK app and online at bk.com.

Complex @Complex



All you need to do is show a photo of your ex at one of the participating stores, and place it in their "breakup box." Burger King is offering free Whopper on Valentine's Day.All you need to do is show a photo of your ex at one of the participating stores, and place it in their "breakup box." cmplx.co/5Ge27BU Burger King is offering free Whopper on Valentine's Day.All you need to do is show a photo of your ex at one of the participating stores, and place it in their "breakup box." cmplx.co/5Ge27BU https://t.co/hNgD8NWO43

9) Habit Burger Grill

Love is a little cheesy, but that isn't always a bad thing. The brand will provide a $5 Double Char with Cheese for Habit Mobile App members on Valentine's Day.

10) Potbelly

On Valentine's Day, Perks members receive a free cookie with the purchase of an entree. All cookies are available for guests to choose from, however, the Red Velvet Cookie is only available while supplies last.

Poll : 0 votes