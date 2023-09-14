Which streaming platform will Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon premiere on?

The year 2023 has been full of brilliant films from some of this generation's greatest filmmakers and it will be capped off by Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is a Western crime drama, directed by the iconic director Martin Scorsese. It also stars some of the most prominent names in cinema at the moment, including Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, among many others.

Killers of the Flower Moon wasn't getting a worldwide premiere initially, it was probably following Scorsese's last big Netflix hit, The Irishman. However, that was changed some time ago as it was revealed that the film will get a theatrical release on October 20, 2023. The film will also receive an IMAX release.

Ahead of the theatrical release, the film was already slated for an OTT release on Apple TV+. This only added to the expansive slate of films and TV shows acquired by Apple. However, no release date has been announced yet. The theatrical release will also be by by Apple TV+ (under their Apple Original Films label).

What is Killers of the Flower Moon all about?

Based on the 2017 book, titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, Scorsese wrote the film's screenplay. He wrote it with Eric Roth, the Oscar-nominated writer behind films like Dune.

The film follows a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land. It has been in development since 2016 and took a long time to complete shooting.

The official synopsis for the film, as per Apple, reads:

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

The synopsis continues:

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

The synopsis goes on to name the stars who will appear in Killers of the Flower Moon, along with the director and writer.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro as William Hale, and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart. It will also have Jesse Plemons as Tom White, BOI agent investigating Hale, Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q, Mollie's mother, Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton, Hale's corrupt attorney, and John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward.

The film has already premiered in the festival circuit, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, to widespread critical acclaim. Many critics have already termed it as the best work by the director in recent years.

It also marks the sixth feature film collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio and the tenth between Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. Needless to say, both actors have worked for Scorsese extensively in the past.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere on October 20, 2023, in theatres.