Which team had the most wins after the team challenge on Tough as Nails episode 5? Fish harbor tasks explored

Tough as Nails season 4 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode witnessed the contestants participating in a series of individual and team challenges and put their best foot forward to earn bonus cash prizes. Throughout the episode, the cast pushed themselves to their limits to keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, Dirty Hands won their team challenge. They were now at 3 team wins while Savage Crew had 2 wins. The first team to have six wins will win $60,000 cash prize.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the series saw two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew - compete against each other to earn a cash prize of $200,000 by the end of the season. The cast also competed in individual challenges to prove that they are worthy of being in the competition. They are tested to the best of their abilities in high intensity challenges.

The official press release of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

Dirty Hands win their team challenge on Tough as Nails

Tonight's episode of Tough as Nails began with the contestants opening up about living away from their families and missed their close family members. However, they realized that they had to give it their all in the team challenge to earn some significant cash prize that they could take back home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Crush It! reads:

"Savage Crew and Dirty Hands get tangled up in the team challenge when they must organize and load a 16,000-pound fishing net onto a boat."

For the first Tough as Nails team challenge, the contestants reached a fish harbor. Host Phil Keoghan was waiting for them and soon announced what they had to go to win the task. Each team had to work on a squid boat and load a 15,000-pound fish net onto the boat. They had to pull in 200 fathoms from the net through a pulley into the boat.

After they had pulled out the net, they had to load three containers each with fish nets, fathoms and two thousand pounds of lead line onto the boat. The contestants soon got to work after the host pressed the work whistle. Both Dirty Hands and Savage Crew first dispersed themselves equally around the fish net and started coiling it on one side of the boat.

Chicago Fire Media @CFDMedia You want to know what's as tough as nails? A Chicago Firefighter is. Host Phil Keoghan stopped by with CBS 2's Joe Donlon to learn the hard way what makes Chicago's Bravest so tough. Try carrying 70lbs of equipment up 5 flights. @ToughAsNailsCBS You want to know what's as tough as nails? A Chicago Firefighter is. Host Phil Keoghan stopped by with CBS 2's Joe Donlon to learn the hard way what makes Chicago's Bravest so tough. Try carrying 70lbs of equipment up 5 flights. @ToughAsNailsCBS https://t.co/fBHMQXAASY

Laura, who led Savage Crew on Tough as Nails, explained that she had put the two people, each with a calm and hyped personality together to balance it out. While Dirty Hands team leader Beth looked for a redemption from leading her team to a loss in the past. While Savage Crew established an early lead, they soon encountered problems when they couldn't coil the end of the fathoms and net on the boat.

Meanwhile, Dirty Hands worked like a well-oiled machine and soon caught up to the challenge. They were the first to finish loading the 15,000 pound fish net onto the boat. The team members got to load two containers of fish nets and fathoms onto the truck. Savage Crew soon picked up. However, it all came down to loading the two thousand pound lead line onto the truck.

While both Tough as Nails teams approached the challenge differently, it was Dirty Hands who worked efficiently and got their win. They are now leading with 3 team wins while Savage Crew are at 2 wins.

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. With contestants doing their best in every challenge, the rest of the season promises tougher challenges that will leave the cast battling it out to their best. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Tough as Nails next Wednesday, January 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes