Who is Aishwarya Sharma? Everything about the Indian Sustainable Fashion Advocate of Puma

Aishwarya Sharma is a sustainable fashion advocate from India. The global sports company PUMA has brought her on board and took a significant step in expanding its sustainability initiative, Voices of a RE:GENERATION. The Voices of a RE:GENERATION initiative was launched in April, aiming to identify areas of improvement by incorporating the insights of next-generation thinkers.

With a strong background in advocating for women's rights, climate change, and sustainable fashion, Sharma, based in Delhi, has been recognized for her impactful discourse in forums like COP27. Her commitment to driving change aligns with PUMA’s mission to enhance sustainability efforts through collaboration with young environmentalists.

The collaboration with Aishwarya Sharma is set to release this September. For those interested in following the developments and gaining insights into sustainable practices in the fashion industry, the details will be available through PUMA’s official channels and sustainability communications.

Aishwarya Sharma, the young advocate from Delhi, has gained recognition for her distinct voice in sustainable fashion, women’s rights, and climate change.

Joining PUMA’s innovative project, she will work alongside other Young Voices like Andrew Burgess, Luke Jaque-Rodney, and Jade Roche, exploring opportunities and challenges within the brand's sustainability framework. Her insights will be particularly valuable in enhancing PUMA’s sustainability communication to its Indian audience.

Aishwarya’s passion is evident through her enthusiasm for increasing awareness of sustainability. This partnership offers her a unique perspective on how large corporations address sustainability challenges, enabling her to contribute meaningfully to PUMA’s approach.

The collaboration presents an opportunity for Sharma to influence and drive change, setting industry precedents. The Voices of a RE:GENERATION initiative has seen PUMA’s Young Voices engage with key players to scrutinize and discuss the brand’s sustainability progress.

Aishwarya's involvement signifies the brand’s commitment to incorporating diverse perspectives to enhance its sustainability efforts. The initiative has already demonstrated its impact by creating the RE:GEN Reports and a podcast series to connect with younger generations on sustainability matters.

Aishwarya Sharma: Redefining Sustainable Fashion

Aishwarya Sharma reveals a dedicated individual fervent about sustainable fashion. Her advocacy work demonstrates her commitment to making a difference in the industry. Sharma’s voice joins a collective of young thinkers, contributing to the discourse around PUMA’s sustainability goals.

Aishwarya Sharma: Redefining Sustainable Fashion (Image via the official website of Puma)

PUMA’s commitment to sustainability is longstanding. The addition of Aishwarya to its Voices of a RE:GENERATION initiative underscores the brand’s resolve to evolve and improve its sustainability practices continually.

PUMA reinforces its pledge to create a more sustainable future in the fashion industry by collaborating with Sharma and other young environmentalists. Her background in sustainable fashion advocacy and passion for driving change aligns perfectly with PUMA’s objectives.

Sharma’s collaboration with the brand will offer fresh perspectives, aiding PUMA in refining its sustainability communications, particularly to the Indian audience. The alliance between the two symbolizes a shared vision for a more sustainable future in the fashion industry, setting precedents for others to follow.