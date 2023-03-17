Who is Alan Bersten? Meet DWTS dance pro amid Gabby Windey dating rumors

Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has sparked dating rumors with Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) pro dancer Alan Bersten. As per a report by PEOPLE, the duo were spotted having dinner together at Avra in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Gabby also shared a snippet of her dinner with a mystery man's hand on her Instagram story.

Alan Bersten is a professional dancer and has competed in five seasons of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). The most recent was season 31 in 2022, where he partnered with contestant Jessie James Decker. Gabby was also part of the same season and was paired with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gabby's date with a mystery man (Image via gabby.windey/Instagram)

Gabby even performed a route with Alan during an episode of the reality dance competition when the latter replaced Val, who tested positive for COVID and was isolating at home. While Alan and Jessie placed 10th, Gabby and Val were crowned runner-up. Following their run in the competition, Gabby and Alan joined the rest of the cast for the DWTS tour.

Timeline of DWTS stars Gabby and Alan's interactions

Alan Bersten has quite the experience on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS), being part of five seasons and establishing himself as a pro dancer on the show. His partners include Debbie Gibson (season 25), Hannah Brown (season 28), Skai Jackson (season 29), Amanda Kloots (season 30), and Jessie James Decker (season 31).

Gabby, for her part, rose to fame from her appearance as the lead alongside Rachel Rechhia on ABC's The Bachelorette, where she was engaged to Erich Schwer. She then appeared on DWTS season 31 and was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Alan was gracious enough to accompany Gabby on one of her routines after Val contracted COVID. At the time, Gabby was engaged to Erich, but the pair broke up less than two months after the finale aired. Viewers sensed trouble in paradise after the suitor failed to show up for the DWTS taping.

The Bachelorette then hinted at a potential romance with fellow contestant Vinny Guadagnino after the duo flirted with each other on social media. However, fans began to ship Gabby and Alan together after the two joined the DWTS tour with the rest of the season 31 cast members.

While on tour, the pro dancer also donned Gabby's costume and posed for the same on social media. This also received a response from the latter, sparking more fan speculation about the two possibly being together.

Gabby had hinted at a potential link-up after posting many pictures from the tour, which also had pictures of the duo together. She also probably "soft-launched" the relationship after posting a cryptic Instagram story about her dinner with a mystery man accompanying her, whose hand was visible in the post.

The recent report by PEOPLE substantiates the above claim. A source told the outlet that the DWTS pro asked the former Bachelorette out first and that it was their first date.

"They're both single. He wants to find love and so does she. They haven't been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this."

An onlooker reportedly told the outlet that the duo were spotted "constantly smiling and giggling" throughout their evening, and that the pair were "so cute together and seemed to give off the vibe that nobody else was in the room."

"They were very engaged in each other's conversation. They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another."

Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten were both fan favorites from season 31 of the competition. Although the pair only shared on dance together, the chemistry between them was off the charts and very evident. While both are yet to make an official announcement to confirm the rumors, fans will surely love it if it turns out to be true.

Keep watching this space for more details about the budding connection.

