Who is Alessandra Aguirre? Meet the American Idol season 21 contestant ahead of episode 2

American Idol season 21 is set to air another episode this week, featuring multiple singers who will showcase their talents to get ahead in the competition. One of the contestants set to appear in Sunday’s episode is Alessandra Aguirre, who is originally from Peru.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Hopefuls audition for the judges in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville."

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch her audition as part of the upcoming episode.

Meet Alessandra Aguirre ahead of her appearance on American Idol season 21

The upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant, Alessandra Aguirre, currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts, but is originally from Peru, where she was born and raised.

The singer is a student at the Berklee College of Music, where she has studied music performance at a degree level since 2020 and will graduate in 2024. She is also studying music business and music production along with her major while in college.

Alessandra isn’t a stranger to performing in front of an audience as she regularly does shows and concerts, including one of her latest performances which was on January 18, 2023, at the Tierra Baldia Cultural Association, which she describes as a night of laughter, music, fun, and love.

She took to Facebook to share the experience and stated that she was extremely grateful to everyone who came and those who provided her with unconditional support.

She added:

"A night full of laughter, music, fun and love Thank you to every single person who came to this amazing concert; my family, my uncles, my friends, the guest artists, fans... I can't be more grateful with each one of you Thank you for the unconditional support you've always given me and thank you for your nice comments that motivate me to keep going."

The American Idol season 21 singer recently released her EP titled, Call Out My Name, containing four songs including Tell Me, Leave Baby Please, Everytime, and Call Out My Name. Alessandra was recently featured on Elcomercio.pe after her song, Everytime, started gaining attention. In the interview, she stated that she is already preparing for more releases that Moncho Berry will produce as a part of an EP.

She said:

"I already have more songs ready that will be in both Spanish and English."

She further spoke about her song, Everytime, whose video is set in the 70s. She stated that her vision for the song was always “retro.” The American Idol season 21 single is a fan of artists such as Queen, Pink Floyd, and Michael Jackson and often draws inspiration from them.

Former Peru’s Got Talent contestant defines her songs as “disco and funk” with a modern touch.

She added:

"The bass carries all the groove that is combined with some electronic nuances. It has always been difficult for me to find myself in a single genre since I listen to music of all kinds. I love to explore."

Alessandra and several other singles will appear in Sunday’s American Idol episode 21 episode. Tune in on ABC on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET to watch her performance.

