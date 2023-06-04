Who is Amber Borzotra? The Challenge winner welcomes first baby with Chauncey Palmer

The Challenge: Ride or Dies pair Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer have started a family of their own! On May 29, 2023, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Sunny Fox Palmer. On June 2, they shared the happy news on Instagram. In the post, the adorable munchkin is swaddled in a cute floral cloth while being held by her parents, who cannot stop smiling.

Chauncey and Amber, who were eliminated in episode 15 of the Ride or Dies season, were congratulated by many of their co-stars after welcoming their first kid. Tommy Bracco said:

"STOP IT RIGHT NOW SUNNY IS PERFECT!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy and daddy!!!!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!"

Nurys Mateo sent “nothing but love and blessings to the happy couple.” Amber and Chauncey (a personal trainer and nutritionist) celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship in September 2021 and announced their pregnancy in January.

Amber Borzotra has competed in three different seasons of The Challenge

35-year-old Amber Borzotra is from Knoxville, Tennessee, and is known for competing in Big Brother season 16. She is the winner of The Challenge: Double Agents season and has also participated in the Spies, Lies & Allies competition.

Amber Borzotra used to be an esthetician, model, and actress when she joined Big Brother season 16 in 2014. She was faced with Caleb Reynold's continuous obsession in front of the cameras, as he was dead set on "getting the girl." She was unable to defend herself against Caleb and was sent home after ranking 12th.

Borzotra has worked in movies like Roxie Blum's Little Mermaid and Grinman Brothers’ Fierce. She often posts many high-intensity workouts on Instagram, and The Challenge: Double Agents (2020) was her comeback on national TV.

After winning many challenges, Amber Borzotra and Chris Tamburello easily defeated their challengers in the finale. The former returned in season 37 of The Challenge but failed to stay long in the competition.

Amber was supposed to participate in The Challenge World Championship last year before shooting the reunion for Ride or Dies and flew to South Africa for the same. However, she failed to do it after facing flu-like symptoms. At the time, she asked host TJ to pair up her teammate Troy Cullen with Kaycee Clark, whose partner was medically disqualified.

She later told Troy that she was pregnant, showing him two positive pregnancy tests. After the episode was dropped, Amber quickly posted on Instagram:

"I may not have won the prize money but in the end I can finally say I've truly made some beautiful friendships this season so I'm definitely not walking away empty handed and that's a win in itself."

Borzotra has already announced that she won’t quit the show all together and will be back in the next season after giving birth.

Amber Borzotra was diagnosed with Autism at 34

Amber was diagnosed with Autism when she was 34, and she said that the same helped her make The Challenge easier. She revealed that she was often "masking" in front of other people, trying to imitate their behavior to fit in better.

She explained:

"At the end of the day, it literally felt like taking that mask off, and I’m just depleted."

Amber and Chauncey have not revealed if they will be seen on another show together, competing as a couple again.

