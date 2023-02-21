Who attacked Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us episode 6?

The Last of Us is easily one of the most popular shows in the world right now.

The sixth episode of the show aired on February 19, 2023, and it took the story in yet another fascinating direction, much to the delight of fans of the show and the videogame, which inspired the HBO show.

Much like the previous episodes, this one also packed a lot of drama and emotion, mostly dealing with Joel's (played by the ever-brilliant Pedro Pascal) past with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

After a few more brushes with destiny, Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) finally encountered a dangerous group who tried to attack the duo, resulting in the former getting gravely injured.

New Rockstars @NewRockstars Me after every episode of The Last of Us Me after every episode of The Last of Us https://t.co/gmunPGh8um

While The Last of Us episode 6 did not reveal who these attackers were or what they wanted, they can certainly prove to be a \vital element in the coming episodes. At least, that's how things have gone down in the video game.

Warning - Major The Last Of Us spoilers ahead.

The Last Of Us episode 6: The attackers could be part of a group of cannibals

Not only is the attack on Joel at the end of The Last of Us episode 6 important to the plot, but the group is also pivotal to the story. While it is impossible to confirm if the group is the same as the one in the video game before the seventh episode, it is quite clear that the series will most likely stick to the source material, much like it has done up to this point.

The sixth episode saw Joel and Ellie traveling to the University of Eastern Colorado. After they reach their destination, they discover that it is empty. Joel and Ellie are then attacked by a violent group, and the former ends up getting stabbed. This was a slight deviation from the game's storyline.

However, according to the video game, these attackers are part of a group of cannibals. This group and its leader are crucial to the story of The Last of Us. While their leader, David, has not been introduced yet, if the show follows the game's storyline, he should be introduced in the next episode.

As per the game, this group's leader helps out Ellie when she goes out to find medicine for the injured Joel in exchange for a deer that Ellie shot. David also tries to convince Ellie to join their cannibal group. However, when Ellie refuses, David decides to kill her and consume her along with his group.

This prompts Joel to go and save the young girl. However, by the time Joel reaches the location, he discovers that Ellie had already killed David. Distraught by this, Ellie breaks down in Joel's arms, effectively starting the father-daughter relationship that the duo share for the rest of the game.

So, this group has effectively kickstarted an important chapter for The Last of Us, something that had a profound impact on the show and the storyline.

However, viewers will have to wait until the next episode to find out if the series is indeed following the same plot as the show.

All the previous episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes