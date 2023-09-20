Who is the author of Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation? Texas teacher fired for assigning students illustrated book 

Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaption has brought a middle school teacher from Texas into deep waters after the teacher reportedly read an inappropriate passage from the book to the eighth-grade students. As per the school authorities, the students were assigned Anne Frank’s Diary in the reading class, and the parents revolted against it as it consisted of details about male and female genitalia.

Following the teacher's dismissal, the school issued emails to the parents that said as follows:

"As you may be aware, following concerns regarding curricular selections in your student's reading class, a substitute teacher has been facilitating the class since Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The district is currently in the process of posting to secure a high-quality, full-time teacher as quickly as possible."

Netizens shared mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via Amazon Books)

Furthermore, the school authorities also claimed that Anne Frank’s Diary was not approved by the administration. The passage was from the 2018 graphic version of the diary, which was adapted by Ari Folman and David Polonsky, and the words were Anne's own.

More details about Anne Frank's Diary as a Texas teacher gets fired for assigning the book to eighth graders

A few inappropriate passages from Anne Frank’s Diary have got a Texas teacher in trouble, as the teacher assigned the book to the students, and even read out loud a few passages. The book was adapted by Ari Folman, and David Polonsky, and the controversial passage was dated March 24, 1944.

Anne Frank’s Diary has been on the reading list of many schools, as it is written by Anne herself, who was a Jewish teenager, and was one of the many people who spent their time in hiding. Frank was ultimately killed by Nazis when she was 15. Anne, in her own words, talked about male and female genitalia, as the words were in her own handwriting in the original draft.

Expand Tweet

Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation also consists of some illustrations and visual meanings of Frank’s work. While the book has been in the curriculum of several middle schoolers for ages, the original text about s*xuality, genitalia, and other inappropriate parts was removed from the text.

Heated debate sparks on social media as Texas teacher gets fired for reading Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation to Students: Reactions explored

Controversies spread fast on social media, and something similar happened when a teacher from a Texas middle school was fired for assigning and reading out loud Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation as it consisted of some inappropriate passages about s*xuality, genitalia, and much more.

As the news spread, @DailyLoud posted on X and the netizens were divided, as many believed that it was okay for the teacher to read the book to the students. On the other hand, many slammed the teacher for doing so.

Here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users shower mixed opinions as Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Anne Frank's book. (Image via X)

Social media users shower mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via X)

Social media users shower mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via X)

Social media users shower mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via X)

Social media users shower mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via X)

Social media users shower mixed opinions as a Texas middle school teacher gets fired for reading passages from Frank's book. (Image via X)

Except for the fact that the teacher was a substitute, the school has not yet disclosed the name of the teacher. Additionally, the authorities and school administration said that an inquiry was ongoing and that the book had been taken off the middle school students' reading list.