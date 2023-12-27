Who was Bandit Janthawan? Tributes pour in as Drag Race Thailand star dies aged 38

The Thai drag community and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of Bandit Janthawan, a celebrated contestant from Drag Race Thailand season 2, who passed away at the age of 38. Known for his exceptional talent in fashion design and his charismatic presence on the show, Bandit's death has left a profound impact.

Bandit’s journey on Drag Race Thailand was marked by memorable performances and innovative runway looks, earning him a place in the hearts of many. As tributes pour in, the legacy of Bandit's creativity and influence in the drag world becomes evident. This article delves into the life, career, and lasting impact of Bandit Janthawan.

Bandit Janthawan's enduring legacy in Drag Race Thailand and fashion remembered

Bandit Janthawan's story began in Thailand, where he grew up nurturing a passion for fashion and performance. Before his rise to fame on Drag Race Thailand, Bandit had already made a name for himself in the local drag scene. His early career was marked by creative exploration in fashion, where he developed a distinct style that later became his trademark on the show.

Bandit's entry into Drag Race Thailand was a turning point, bringing his talents to a broader audience.

In January 2019, Bandit debuted on Drag Race Thailand season 2, quickly becoming a fan favorite. His flair for fashion design was evident in each episode, where he showcased his ability to blend traditional Thai elements with contemporary style. Notable moments include his winning performance in an acting challenge and his innovative approach to the runway themes.

Despite finishing in fourth place, Bandit's trip on the show was a testament to his abilities as a performer and designer, and it had a lasting effect on both viewers and other competitors. Outside of television, Bandit Janthawan was a well-respected person in the fashion industry. In addition to designing clothing for other drag performers, he also took part in fashion shows.

Bandit's influence on fashion trends within the drag community was significant, often cited for his creative and fresh takes on traditional attire. His contributions went beyond personal success, as he played a role in shaping the aesthetic of modern Thai drag culture.

The news of Bandit Janthawan's death sent shockwaves through the drag community, both in Thailand and internationally. Tributes flooded in from co-stars, drag artists, and fans, each expressing deep sadness and respect for Bandit.

In a call with Entertainment Weekly, Pangina Heals, co-host of Drag Race Thailand, shared heartfelt words, emphasizing Bandit's role as a mentor and visionary in fashion.

"We're all completely lost because Bandit has been a light. He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion…He's been such a visionary, such a giver. He's always telling other people, 'You can do this' or, 'Do that to be better,' in terms of making sure other people have their fashion game on."

She further added,

"He was such a funny person, such charisma, such magnetism, and without him, all of us don't know what to do...Every single person who knows about the news today has been unable to function. I want her to know that she's so loved, and we are still in shock."

Kana Warrior, another Drag Race Thailand contestant, gave tribute in an Instagram story,

"I respect everything, respect you and your decision…Miss you so much."

Bandit Janthawan leaves behind a legacy that transcends his television appearances. He is remembered for his innovative approach to fashion, blending traditional Thai elements with modern flair. His influence on the drag and fashion scenes in Thailand is indelible, inspiring a new generation of artists and designers.

Bandit Janthawan's life and career were a living example of creativity and inspiration in the world of drag and fashion. His passing leaves a void, but his influence endures in the hearts and minds of those he touched.