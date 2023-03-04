Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancé Beatriz Queiroz as the couple are set to get married soon.

Gwendlyn is the daughter of Sister Wives star Chris Brown, who was married to Kody Brown. Gwendlyn got engaged after Beatriz popped the question back in November 2022. Although the date of the wedding has not yet been announced, the reality TV star already knows who she wants to officiate their wedding.

Recently, Gwendlyn took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story, a screenshot of a message to White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. She requested the famed actress to officiate her wedding, stating that she was a big fan of hers. Gwendlyn also asked her followers if they think that the actress would respond and if her request would work.

Gwendlyn was first introduced to Beatriz when she started her higher education at Northern Arizona University in 2019. In 2020 she took to social media and revealed that she was bisexual. But it wasn't until 2022 June, that she publicised her romance with Beatriz.

Now with wedding bells in order, many are curious to know more about Beatriz. If you're curious to know more, keep reading.

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn's girlfriend is bilingual, and can speak both English and Portuguese

Beatriz officially hails from Recife, which is located in Brazil. It is the capital of Pernambuco, the country's northeastern state. She then moved to Queens Creek in Arizona, which is in a suburb of Phoenix. Over there, she graduated from Combs High School.

Beatriz is bilingual. She speaks Portuguese and English and currently works for a company called Wander. It is a premium mapping solution for big and small destination. Her designation there is a Business Development Representative. The company is located in Orem, Utah.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz celebrated their six month anniversary way back in September 2022 and just a few months into dating, the couple moved in together.

Although they made their relationship public in June 2022, they were seen hanging out together prior to that.

When it comes to social media, Beatriz can be followed under the id, @bxx_qu. She currently has just over 1800 followers on Instagram. Her latest post is of her and Gwendlyn during their engagement. Prior to that, it was posts with her and her friends.

In October 2015, she uploaded a post after receiving her driver's permit and in 2016, she once again uploaded a post after she received her drivers license.

Beatriz also has an older sister. In 2016, when her sister turned 18, she penned an emotional post to her sister wishing her on her special day. In 2017, she also ran for junior class president.

Recently, in February, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party that included family and friends. Beatriz's elder sister was also there along with Gwendlyn's mom, Sister Wives star, Christine Brown.

Sister Wives airs only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

