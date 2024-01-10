Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? - How did Kimberly Cargill's family react to her death sentence?

43-year-old Whitehouse resident Kimberly Cargill was convicted of capital murder of her four-year-old son's babysitter, Cherry Walker. Walker was a 39-year-old with the brain of a nine-year-old due to a developmental disorder. Cherry reportedly took better care of Kimberly's son than his mother, who was proven in court to be abusive and disruptive to her known ones.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic details of a murder. Reader discretion is advised.

In a turn of events, Cherry received a subpoena to appear in court to testify in a custody hearing involving Kimberly and her son, Zach. The Child Protective Services alleged that Kimberly had been abusing her sons and thus wanted to pursue the matter in court.

Kimberly allegedly murdered Cherry Walker by pouring lighter fuel on her and setting her ablaze.

Why was Kimberly Cargill arrested?

Even though Kimberly Cargill testified to being with her babysitter in a vehicle when Walker supposedly suffered a seizure, her lawyers were unable to establish Cherry Walker's medical history of epileptic seizures.

The testimony from Cherry's caregiver, Paula Wheeler, stated that Kimberly was frantic when she heard about Cherry being served with a subpoena to appear and testify at her custody hearing. Kimberly was reportedly afraid of losing her child due to Cherry's disability.

Cargill offered to take Cherry to dinner on June 18, 2010, before she suggested hiding Walker at her Whitehouse home to escape the court hearing. Cherry Walker's burnt body was found on a rural road in Smith County the next day. Walker's cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation. Her body was doused with lighter fuel before she was set on fire.

Kimberly Cargill testified in court of having performed CPR on an unresponsive Cherry before she started driving her to the hospital. However, she decided to put an end to things and remove her DNA from Cherry's clothes when she realized how the situation may be interpreted at the hospital.

How did Kimberly Cargill's family react to her arrest?

Kimberly Cargill was allegedly known for her bad temper and history of abuse. Three of Cargill's four sons testified against their mother in court.

The court documents mentioned Cargill choking, kicking, and hitting her sons in the past. She had also allegedly choked her mother on one occasion. The elder sons feared for the younger ones who were still residing with their mother.

Cargill reportedly had the locks of her sons' bedrooms changed so that she could lock them in at any time.

Kimberly Cargill took the stand once to prove her innocence, saying that she had panicked and acted out seeing Cherry Walker undergoing a seizure. However, Walker's step-mother, Rueon Walker, addressed her directly, saying:

"Mrs. Cargill, this is what I want you to know. Cherry loved you. She did not deserve the terrible thing you did to her. We have to accept what God has allowed. He allowed this to happen for a reason and we accept that. We don't hate you because we're not made out of hate. We only have love and pity and compassion for you."

In addition to her sons, Cargill's ex-husbands also took the stand to testify against her. Per KLTV, her husbands testified to have been wrongly arrested on accounts of made-up stories of assault. One of her ex-husbands testified to Cargill having his apartment set on fire.

Cargill's sister described her as "clever and manipulative" while her mother shared overhearing Cargill wanting to kill her.

Kimberly Cargill was sentenced to death by lethal injection on May 7, 2012.