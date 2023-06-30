Who is Braxton Berricos? Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo claims her ex-boyfriend cheated on her

Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berricos have experienced some intense moments in their relationship in recent months. Many rumors circulated after the breakup as to why the couple parted ways. However, Sophia recently confirmed the reason for the split. Sophia uploaded a tik tok video on June 28, 2023, but after some time, it was deleted.

Sophia Culpo mentioned the following in the video:

"The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl. Not bitter, in fact, I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I'm here to share the truth so I can finally be done with all of this. All love.”

Braxton Berricos hails from North Carolina, United States, and plays football for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. On April 26, 2023, Sophia Culpo appeared on an Instagram question and answer segment, sharing the breakup news after two years together.

During the segment, Sophia Culpo answered many questions from fans regarding her relationship with Braxton and their breakup. When a fan asked her if she could talk about her breakup, Sophia Culpo mentioned how the relationship ended as a "betrail."

“I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken.”

Sophia Culpo's ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berricos, revealed the reason for their breakup

Braxton Berricos previously played college football in Miami before entering the National Football League. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL draft. Despite the injuries he sustained when he joined the team in the beginning, his hard work and determination helped him to perform well after some time.

He is currently under a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Braxton, who is 27 years old, plays football as a wide receiver, scoring well on the field and making a name for himself.

In a Instagram post from June 27, 2023, Braxton shared his side of the story. He said:

"I don't wanna start anything. I don't wanna fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy. I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one, and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out.”

In addition, Sophia Culpo's ex-boyfriend mentioned:

“So when we split back in January, that's why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to with anybody else for that matter, and we just didn't work out, and that's ok. So it's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on."

In addition to this, there have also been reports that Braxton is dating Tik Tok star Alix Earle since they have been seen together several times. However, Alix shared on her Tik Tok account on June 26, 2023, that she is not dating Braxton.

