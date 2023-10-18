Who is Brunello Cucinelli? Everything to know about collaboration with Saks and exclusive Fall Capsule collection

The celebrated Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli and Saks brand are celebrating 25 years of their partnership by launching an exclusive fall capsule collection. This classy collection will be filled with tailored fits, elegant shapes, and timeless textures.

Saks is all set to launch Brunello's first fragrances as the exclusive wholesale partner in the U.S. Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, while speaking about the news, said,

"We’ve been talking to Brunello and their team for a while to figure out what we can do to celebrate our partnership. All the stars were aligned for this year."

Tracy further said,

"We’re launching their fragrances exclusively at Saks, and we put together a beautiful, exclusive capsule of about 30 skus. It’s all about craftsmanship and elegance and timeless silhouettes. It’s a collection that merges their brand and our brand and really characterizes his craftsmanship."

Brunello's team also talked about the fragrance and revealed the names of the perfumes.

"Brunello Cucinelli Pour Femme and Brunello Cucinelli Pour Homme, the pair—one for men, one for women—are inspired by art and the Italian countryside."

Tracy concluded by saying that they are really excited about their partnership with Brunello Cucinelli. She also talked about the price range of the exclusive collection and said that the women's clothing items range from $1,695 to $10,995. Whereas it will cost $530 to $9,495 for men, and fragrances will be worth $210.

The Saks x Brunello Cucinelli capsule collection is available at five outposts across four floors in the retailer’s New York flagship. Other than this, the drop is also available online.

Brunello Cucinelli is popularly known as the Cashmere King

Brunello Cucinelli is a popular Italian fashion designer who is also known as the Cashmere King. He is the founder and creative director of the eponymous fashion brand, Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. The brand is known for its high-quality cashmere knitwear and luxurious, timeless designs.

He was born on September 3, 1953, in Castel Rigone, a small village in the Umbria region of Italy. The designer grew up in a rural agricultural community that had no access to running water or electricity. He reportedly dropped out of engineering school in 1977 at the age of 24. The same year, he started making dyed cashmere in a small workshop. In 1978, he founded his eponymous fashion brand.

He is also a firm believer that his employees should be given a higher-than-average pay scale and there is a policy of no emails after work.

While speaking to The New York Post about his new fragrance venture, he said,

"Our new fragrance was created as a natural continuation of the concept of elegance set by our fashion maison year after year. Some time ago, after the passing of a dear friend, a producer of aromatic essences, I dreamt that one day I would dedicate a product to his memory."

He further said,

"It is a personal and dear project for us. The fragrance is a blend of ancient Asian and modern Western accents, and I like the idea of its connection to Italy and its unique taste which is so appreciated around the world."

On the personal front, Brunello is married to Federica, and they have two daughters together, Carolina and Camilla. He and his family live in Solomeo and are deeply involved in the local community.