Who or what is Burisma? Marjorie Taylor Greene helps FBI document accusing Joe Biden of bribery go viral

American politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed accusations against President Joe Biden's family, where he was reportedly paid millions by an executive from Burisma Holdings, while his son Hunter Biden sat on the board. As per Fox News, the 49-year-old politician highlighted some points after going through the FBI's documents that could help in the investigation of an alleged bribery scheme run by the Biden family.

On June 8, Greene took to her Twitter handle to share a video of herself where she can be seen speaking to news reporters about the information she saw on the FBI document after the agency allowed the GOP-led House Oversight Committee to read the subpoenaed document.

Speaking about the events that came to the limelight in 2015 and 2016, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the docs revealed that Hunter Biden told Burisma to garner money by purchasing an American oil company but an informant by the FBI opposed it. Hunter served on the Ukrainian oil and gas company's board from 2014 to 2019.

Reportedly, the paid informer advised Burisma to employ a new lawyer to help the company with a legal probe launched against them by Viktor Shokin, a former Ukrainian prosecutor, whom Joe Biden and his colleagues threw out.

Greene's press conference came after the GOP-led committee's head, James Comer, tried to go through the FBI records in May 2023, that he thinks could support his argument that Joe Biden, the former vice president during Barack Obama's administration, received bribes from a foreign national in exchange for influencing policy decisions.

Burisma is a Ukrainian oil and gas company

Established in 2002, Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian oil and natural gas company held by businessman Mykola Zlochevsky.

He has previously served in Ukraine's public office and has also been named in several fraud investigations. Burisma is headquartered in Kyiv but registered in Cyprus. It is one of the biggest natural gas producers in Ukraine and also has further holdings in Kazakhstan, Germany, Mexico, and Italy.

While Burisma did not provide its financial information, it claims to have produced 1.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2018. According to estimations by the news outlet Reuters, this level of production might have brought in profits of up to $400 million.

Hunter Biden was one of the board members of Burisma in 2014, around the same time his father, Joe, was serving as the Vice President under former president Barack Obama.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies said in 2020 that Biden got rid of Shokin because the Ukrainian investigator was looking into legal problems with Burisma. However, that wasn't the real reason for Biden's actions. USA Today 2019 says that Biden wanted Shokin to be fired because he wasn't looking into corrupt politicians in Ukraine.

On June 8, Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed during the press conference that Zlochevsky paid two members of the Biden family, a total of $10 million. She said that the FBI docs state that the payment was bribery to get Ukrainian prosecutor Shokin fired.

"It's part of business there ... that they will pay bribery money in order to get business deals done and that many businesses, they take that into account, they put it in their budget, basically, when they're preparing to buy another company or start another company. That's just normal over in Ukraine."

The politician also said that the official docs revealed that Mykola Zlochevsky told the paid source that it would take almost 10 years to track down the payments done to the Biden family because it was apparently transferred to several bank accounts.

She concluded by stating that this is an ongoing investigation and would require the FBI to cooperate with them.

