Who is Caroline Kole? American Idol 2023 contestant once featured in an NBC series

American Idol season 21 recently returned on ABC and it already has viewers hooked to their screens every Sunday night. The series will air with its second episode on February 26, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The famed reality TV competition series will introduce viewers to new aspiring contestants who arrive in hopes of impressing the judges with their performances and landing a golden ticket to Hollywood.

One such contestant is Caroline Kole, who previously appeared on NBC's Songland. Now she is on American Idol, hoping to bag the trophy this season only on ABC.

Caroline Kole from American Idol season 21 has her roots in Tampa Bay, Florida

Caroline was born in July 1997. She is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Her first stage name was Suite Caroline. Although she was born in Houston, Texas, she has her roots back in Tampa Bay, Florida, and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

She attended St.Paul's private school briefly, where she played volleyball. Caroline started her music career when she was just ten years old.

At the age of 14, she started to play at the Country Music Association. In 2013, she released her first five-track EP and went on tour with Reba McEntire. It was a two-year international tour.

Prior to her appearance on American Idol, Caroline gave an exclusive interview to Tampa Bay Times where she opened up about the show.

"I watched the show when I was super little, and my very first concert was Kelly Clarkson at Ruth Eckerd Hall."

Opening up about a song she wrote for a documentary, Caroline shared:

"I love, love, love the Clearwater Marine Aquarium — the CMA. Actually, it took me a while to get used to that when I came to Nashville because the CMA is the Country Music Association."

More about American Idol season 21

Season 21 of American Idol is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will see Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry return as judges. The format of the show is the same as the previous seasons.

The season kicked off with its audition rounds, where contestants who got selected received a golden ticket to Hollywood. After Hollywood week, contestants who make it through advance to the Showcase Round. Next, they head over to the Top 24 and the contestants who make it through this round then get to perform live.

Once the Live Shows commence, the judges will have no say in the decision. Fans will be the ones voting from home for their favorite contestant who they wish to keep in the competition. Ultimately, the winner will walk away with a record deal and the title of season 21.

American Idol season 21 will air with episode two only on ABC on Sunday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

