Who is Casa Amor's Zachary Ashford from Love Island? Meet the senior sales executive from Manchester

Love Island season 10 has been the source of intense drama and romances, and now Casa Amor's Zachary Ashford is set to appear on the show and stir the pot. The 27-year-old will soon be introduced to the Love Island ladies and fans as the brand-new singleton in the iconic Casa Amor twist.

The concept of Casa Amor involves splitting up the current group of islanders, with either the girls or boys being relocated to a separate villa. In this new setting, the men are joined by a fresh batch of six girls, and the women are joined by six new male contestants, resulting in a shake-up of the existing connections.

Among the new arrivals in Casa Amor is Zachary Ashford, a 27-year-old senior sales executive hailing from Manchester. Zachary is determined to shake things up and find the girl of his dreams during his time in the Love Island villa.

Zachary Ashford is looking for loyalty in a relationship

Love Island fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the return of Casa Amor, the notorious twist that has become a staple of the hit reality dating show.

Since its introduction in the Love Island series seven years ago in 2017, Casa Amor has been consistently delivering some intense drama and wreaking havoc on some of the established relationships in the main villa.

In the episode that aired on June 30, the Love Island ladies were whisked away from the shores of the main villa while the boys were left wondering where their partners were, hinting at the most obvious twist of the show, Casa Amor.

Zachary Ashford will be one of the new singles set to impress the female contestants of the show. Hailing from Manchester, Zachary describes himself as a confident person. He is all set to be the funny guy in the villa and use his Northern charm to impress the girls of Love Island.

In terms of what is he looking for in his future partner, Zachary prioritizes loyalty. He believes that loyalty is a universal desire in any relationship. Additionally, he values a great sense of humor and banter, as he cannot imagine having dry conversations every day.

Zachary Ashford also places great importance on finding someone who is family-oriented. Coming from a big family himself, he recognizes the positive qualities that come with being family-oriented.

When it comes to potential connections, Zachary Ashford already has his eye on a few islanders. Jess, who he feels exudes confidence and possesses a lot of banter, has captured his attention. He is also intrigued by Leah, as they both hail from the same region in the UK. However, Zachary is open to exploring connections with Catherine and Kady as well, keeping his options open as he enters the Love Island villa.

Apart from Zachary, Gabrielle "Gabby" Jeffery, Benjamin Noel, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Kodie Murphy, Lochan Nowacki, Ouzy See, Abi Moores, Amber Wise, Danielle Mazhindu, and Molly Marsh will also arrive on the show.

Watch the latest episode of Love Island to see how Zachary Ashford's quest for love pans out on Sunday, July 2, 2023, on ITV2 at 4 pm ET.

