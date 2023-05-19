Russian-origin cruiserweight champion Sergei Kobozev, who moved to New York City in the early 90s and became immensely popular after defeating former WBA heavyweight champ John Ruiz, went missing in November 1995. He disappeared about a month before his biggest bout and was reportedly last seen leaving a Flatbush garage.

His skeletal remains were found four years later in a Livingston, New Jersey, home formerly owned by a member of the Russian mafia. Subsequently, the FBI and New York City investigators were able to charge three mobsters - namely Alexander Nosov, Vasiliy Ermichine, and Natan Gozman - in connection with Kobozev's murder.

The Village Voice reported that Nosov and Ermichine were convicted in the boxer's killing in the early 2000s. Gozman, who remained a fugitive, was arrested from Poland in 2005 and eventually pleaded guilty in the case.

Murder in the Big Apple on ID is scheduled to chronicle Sergei Kobozev's disappearance and murder in an episode titled Boxed In.

"Promising Russian boxer Sergei Kobozev takes a job as a bouncer in a bar suspected to be a hangout for the mob; just as he starts to win bouts, Sergei mysteriously goes missing -- now, detectives must determine if he's a victim of organized crime."

The episode airs on the channel this Thursday, May 18.

Three mobsters, from Russian mafia gang 'Bratva', were charged in Sergei Kobozev's slaying

Sergei Kobozev's remains were found buried in the backyard of a New Jersey home nearly four years after he went missing from a Brooklyn garage (Image via New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images)

In March 2000, three alleged Russian mobsters were indicted on kidnapping and murder charges by federal prosecutors in connection with the case of Sergei Kobozev.

Alexander Nosov, Vasiliy Ermichine, and Natan Gozman - the three men indicted for the murder, worked for Brighton Beach's Russian mafia group called 'the Brigade'. They were each charged with four counts of kidnapping and murder and also faced other weapons-related charges.

Sergei Kobozev, was a former Soviet army captain who boxed for the Russian national team before moving to the US in the early 90s to continue pursuing his career.

Moreover, he was the United States Boxing Association's cruiserweight champion and had a 22-1 record, including 17 knockouts. Kobozev, 31, disappeared on November 8, 1995, and was last seen leaving a Flatbush garage.

According to the indictment filed against the three men, Nosov, Gozman, and Ermichine shot the cruiserweight champion in a Brooklyn auto repair shop.

They then buried him alive in the backyard of a New Jersey home, which was then owned by Alexander Spitchenko, also of the same Russian mafia group, who claimed he did not play a part in the murder. The trio also broke his neck.

Following a tip, the FBI discovered Kobozev's skeletal remains in March 1999. According to police working on his case, the boxer was involved in a bar fight with a member of a Russian organized crime family at the Paradise Bar, a nightclub in Sheepshead Bay where he worked as a bouncer.

Later revelations confirmed that he was murdered in retribution for trying to break up that fight.

According to the indictment, Gozman, one of three defendants charged, killed Sergei Kobozev to further cement his status within the organized crime group called Tatarin's Brigade or Bratva, which means brotherhood or good fellows in Russian. The Brigade had operations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and other places.

ID's Murder in the Big Apple will further delve into the case this Thursday at 10 pm ET.

