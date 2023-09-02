Who is Chay Barnes? Love is Blind alum Marshall introduces girlfriend during After the Altar special 

Season 4 of Love Is Blind ended with some couples tying the knot and others going their separate ways. After Season 4 wrapped up, some people remained single and worked on themselves, while others found love in real life. Marshall Glaze is one of these contestants who found his "perfect" partner after season 4.

On September 1, 2023, Marshall introduced his girlfriend, Chay Barnes, in Love Is Blind's follow-up segment, After the Altar. Marshall exclaimed about Barnes, saying,

"Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

As per the plot synopsis, viewers can expect the following in Love Is Blind season 4: After the Altar,

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance.”

It continues,

“Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023, only on Netflix.”

Dr. Chay Barnes is a nurse practitioner, nurse midwife, and creator of The Wellness Series on Instagram. Marshall revealed in season 4's latest episode that he has been dating Chay for more than a year.

Love Is Blind star Marshall Glaze's girlfriend Dr. Chay Barnes is a University of Washington alum

As per Cosmopolitan Middle East, Chay Barnes worked for Cedars Sinai as a labor and delivery contractor. After that, she pursued her career as a nurse practitioner after defending her project at the institute. Her doctorate in nursing practice was earned at the University of Washington. Chay accepted an offer of admission to the university's Doctor of Nursing Practice program in March 2020, beginning her career as a women's health specialist.

Her Instagram account, which has more than 23K followers, shows that she enjoys partying and going on trips with friends. In addition to this, she owns a brand called The Wellness Series that promotes "Self-Care, Mind-Body Wellness and Health & Wellness Inspo for Professionals." Marshall introduced Tiffany and Brett Brown to Chay during Love Is Blind season 4: After the Altar, mentioning:

"In July, Chay and I will have been together for a year officially. I asked her to be my girlfriend on July 15, and we've been rocking ever since. Chay makes me feel loved every time she looks in my eyes. That's who I want to spend my life with."

Marshall shared that his relationship with Chay is totally different from what he had with Jackie. In season 4, Jackie, who was engaged to Marshall in the pods, made a connection with another cast member, Josh Demas. This caused Marshall and Jackie to break up. Marshal wrote the following in the caption of an anniversary post shared on Instagram back in July with Chay:

“One year of laughing, crying, adjusting, communicating, healing…Our journey to where we are today is a testament of resilience and unconditional love for one another. Cheers to Year One and cheers to many more.”

As for Love Is Blind, the fifth season is all set to premiere on television very soon. A few insights about the upcoming season were shared by Nick Lachey in an interview with Women's Health in March. According to him,

“There is quite a bit of diversity in the casting. We certainly have no control nor does anyone else in terms of who connects with who and which of those relationships move on to the next level.”

Netflix will premiere the latest season of Love Is Blind on Friday, September 22.