Who is Claudia Fogarty’s father? Love Island bombshell is the daughter of famous bike racer and I’m A Celebrity winner

Claudia Fogarty is the latest singleton bombshell to set foot on the ninth season of the UK-based series titled, Love Island 2023. Since its premiere on January 16, 2023, the South African villa has seen explosive drama, sudden re-couplings, rumors, and an abundant amount of love twists. The ITV reality dating series has hauled new faces every few days.

With the entry of this new bombshell, tensions are sure to rise, way higher than viewers have previously seen. Claudia Fogarty will feature with 14 other 'Islanders', who have coupled up to forge relationships and find love. The show is hosted by popular TV and radio presenter Maya Jama.

Here are the couples so far:

Jessie & Will

Tanya & Shaq

Ellie & Jordan

Samie & Tom

Olivia & Kai

Lana & Casey

Tanyel & Ron

Claudia Fogarty's father is the famous motorcycle racer, Carl Fogarty

Blackburn native Claudia Fogarty is a 28-year-old who runs fashion boutiques named Storm Fashion and Sister Stories with her sister Danielle. She is the daughter of famous motorcycle racer Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty MBE.

Fans may remember Carl Fogarty from season 14 of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. He defeated X Factor judge Jake Quickenden and TV presenter Melanie Sykes to take home the title.

The 57-year-old is one of the most accomplished World Superbike racers of all time. Carl, who made his competitive debut at the age of 14, currently holds the second-highest record for the total number of victories with 59.

Two years after being named an MBE in the 1998 New Year Honors, Carl Fogarty was forced to retire in 2000 due to a shoulder injury sustained following a collision at Phillip Island.

Upon his retirement in 2002, he established the Foggy Petronas World Superbike Championship squad. Following this, he entered the 14th series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014. Carl tied the knot with his wife Michaela Fogarty in 1991, and the duo had two children together.

Claudia Fogarty on Love Island 2023

Love Island 2023's twist involves seeing the heart rate challenge amped up with the entry of a new bombshell, Claudia Fogarty. At 28, Claudia has had it with the "bad lads" and is prepared to be married.

In an interview with RadioTimes before entering the villa, she said:

"It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for eight months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time."

After being in three long-term relationships and being single for eight months, Claudia is optimistic that her shot at finding true love will come true. Speaking about her dad's advice while setting foot on Love Island 2023 in RealityTitbit, Claudia recalled:

"My dad just told me to be myself, he said the one thing you can’t do is hide who you are, he said he loves who I am and everyone else will love me."

When asked what she hoped to contribute to the villa, Claudia added:

"Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me - I think I’ll spice things up a bit. I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them."

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman are the men Claudia Fogarty has already set her sights on. Tom's response to Claudia's entry has led some fans to speculate that she might be Tom's ex.

Fans believed Tom already knew Claudia and that they had a history when Tom said, "Oh f***!" when Claudia Fogarty entered the villa.

Former participant Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, addressed the rumors in an interview with RadioTimes, saying:

"I've heard a rumour that Claudia is Tom's ex-girlfriend; it may or may not be true. Who knows, then?"

Islanders Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks are the latest in line who have been dumped. Fans are eagerly waiting as to what will transpire as the show hints at another elimination in the teaser.

ITV and ITVX will air the next episode of Love Island 2023 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm

