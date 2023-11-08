Who was Cody Sargent? Honor walk meaning explored as Colorado community mourns loss of brave heart donor 

United States Air Force engineer Cody Sargent tragically passed away on Wednesday, November 1. The Loveland, Colorado native died after suffering from a brain tumor. His wife has since revealed that he was also an organ donor.

Kristin Clark recently took to Facebook to reveal that Cody Sargent visited the Emergency Room with his wife, Frances Sargent, on October 31. After medics performed a STAT CT scan, it was confirmed that he was suffering from a brain tumor.

He was reportedly taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies, where a neurosurgeon believed he was experiencing Glioblastoma Multiforme, which is reportedly “the most aggressive brain tumor/cancer.” Cody Sargent was declared brain dead and clinically given the time of death on November 1.

However, he was kept on life support since he was an organ donor. His wife revealed on Instagram that he was able to donate his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys.

“On Friday, November 3, 2023, Cody’s Honor Walk was celebrated with his wife, son, family, friends, the amazing nurses and doctors that cared for him, and the hospital staff,” Clark said.

According to Life Source, an honor walk refers to the hospital staff silently lining the pathway from the Intensive Care Unit to the Operation Room as an organ donor gets wheeled to the latter for organ recovery. Typically, this is when the hospital staff pays their respect to the donor and lends support to the family of the donor.

Cody Sargent studied at the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology

According to Cody Sargent’s official LinkedIn account, he studied at the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology between 2019 and 2020. He is also a graduate of Air Command and Staff College, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Center for Distance Learning, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Sargent was working as a mechanical systems engineer with the U.S. Air Force. His skills were reportedly “mechanical troubleshooting, strategic planning,” and “3D Printing.” According to BRB College, he was also the owner of Beard Culture.

He worked at the Blue Bird Corporation as the director of current model engineering as well. Between May 2019 and March 2021, he took on various roles like JSTARS Mechanical Systems & Additive Mfg. Engineer at the U.S. Air Force.

His obituary, which was posted on Legacy, read:

“He loved to hunt, fish, and camp, especially with his father, Brett. He made an infinite amount of friends through his many passions and hobbies. Give the man a reason to drink and talk and he was in! Everyone loved that about him. He was the perfect balance of spontaneous and dependable… He would run to you if you needed him. He enjoyed helping others. It gave him the greatest feeling of purpose. “

Cody Sargent is survived by his wife, Frances, and their only son, Owen. Memorial Haven revealed that he was 38 years old at the time of his death.

Tributes pour in as Cody Sargent dies at 38

The Colorado community was incredibly saddened by the tragic loss. Many shared their condolences with Sargent’s family online. A few comments under Frances’ latest Facebook post, which revealed that Cody had donated his organs, read:

Legacy revealed that a memorial for Cody Sargent would be held on Friday, November 10, between 2 pm and 4 pm at the First Christian Church in Loveland, Colorado. The funeral service will commence at 4 pm.