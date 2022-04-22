Who is Eamon O'Rourke? Director accused of punching trans comedian Grace Freud

American comedian and TV writer Grace Freud has accused Eamon O'Rourke in a tweet thread on April 21, stating that she had allegedly been hit in the head twice by the man present at a Brooklyn-based bar called Clara's.

Eamon O'Rourke is a director, writer, and actor who was present at the bar with his friends and was identified as so later on Twitter.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud Grace Freud @GraceGFreud Apparently@this is him Lmaoo what a fucking idiot Apparently@this is him Lmaoo what a fucking idiot https://t.co/SNXVoInAWe This guy punched a trans chick, me, in the head multiple times in a row tonight in front of a ton of witnesses. I didn’t throw a single hit. twitter.com/GraceGFreud/st… This guy punched a trans chick, me, in the head multiple times in a row tonight in front of a ton of witnesses. I didn’t throw a single hit. twitter.com/GraceGFreud/st…

Freud, a writer for Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show, as well as a host of various other comedy series including Girl God, was assaulted in New York City on April 20.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud What happened tonight is I stood up to an entitled, arrogant man and he didn’t like it. He used that as a reason to sucker punch me in the head twice. As a survivor of assault, believe me when I say this is the hardest I’ve ever been hit in the head that really means something. What happened tonight is I stood up to an entitled, arrogant man and he didn’t like it. He used that as a reason to sucker punch me in the head twice. As a survivor of assault, believe me when I say this is the hardest I’ve ever been hit in the head that really means something.

According to Freud's tweets, she was at Clara's, a prominent Brooklyn bar and restaurant, when she confronted an "entitled, arrogant man, and he didn't like it." He then allegedly proceeded to "sucker-punch" her in the head twice with numerous witnesses present. She wrote:

“As a survivor of assault, believe me when I say this is the hardest I’ve ever been hit in the head, that really means something."

Who is Eamon O'Rourke and what happened with Grace Feud after the incident?

Vanessa Hudgens Brasil @vahudgensbr



Vanessa Hudgens postou essas fotos ao lado de Eamon O’Rourke. Ela está nesse momento no Madison Square Garden assistindo ao jogo do “Quero dizer, fizemos nosso melhor para tirar uma boa foto”Vanessa Hudgens postou essas fotos ao lado de Eamon O’Rourke. Ela está nesse momento no Madison Square Garden assistindo ao jogo do @Lakers “Quero dizer, fizemos nosso melhor para tirar uma boa foto” 😂Vanessa Hudgens postou essas fotos ao lado de Eamon O’Rourke. Ela está nesse momento no Madison Square Garden assistindo ao jogo do @Lakers. https://t.co/6FEl3afljv

Eamon O'Rourke is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker with 10 years of experience in film production. He began his on-set career as an actor and production assistant, learning the ins and outs of the production process.

For several years, he managed his own music video production firm, creating and directing hundreds of videos and promotional content for clients ranging from tiny independent musicians to major artists and institutions like ScHoolboy Q and Tommy Hilfiger. Since then, Eamon has worked as a producer and assistant director on a variety of cinematic projects.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud My head hurts a lot lol and I think my jaw might be damaged My head hurts a lot lol and I think my jaw might be damaged

Following the incident, Freud complained that her head was hurt and suspected that her jaw had been injured. She further claimed that after the incident, his friends humiliated her and attempted to invalidate her identity.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud Immediately after his friends tried to invalidate my identity, say what he did was justified and not offer help. Immediately after his friends tried to invalidate my identity, say what he did was justified and not offer help.

O'Rourke, ironically, is the writer/director of the latest film Asking For It, which portrays the narrative of a group of women seeking vengeance on men who had mistreated and assaulted them. The film stars controversial actor Ezra Miller, who was recently jailed for the second time in four weeks for a violent offense against a woman.

Grace Freud @GraceGFreud Ok tho tbh getting assaulted by a director currently promoting a movie starring Ezra Miller about violence against women gotta be one of the funniest things that ever happened to me, Ok tho tbh getting assaulted by a director currently promoting a movie starring Ezra Miller about violence against women gotta be one of the funniest things that ever happened to me,

Despite the incident, Freud maintained her trademark cutting humor about the entire situation. She said that Eamon O'Rourke has been promoting a movie about violence against women, but Miller is doing something similar out there.

Freud also added that she will not be going to the police about the matter.

Edited by Atul S