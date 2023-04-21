Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 11? Fried food challenge, time token and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants battling it out in a theme-based challenge. They gave it their all to create incredible dishes and push through obstacles to impress the coaches. While some managed to be successful, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Nuri, Tini and Tucker were sent into the elimination round after poorly constructed dishes in the challenge. The chefs had to prove their grilling techniques in 40 minutes. However, due to lack of depth in the flavor of the chicken, the mentors eliminated Tini (Tineke) Younger.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day of challenges in the kitchen. Viewers were introduced to the final 8 of the competition - Mehreen, Tini, Pilar, Nuri, Omi, Michelle, Chris, and Tucker. Considering the talent, the mentors upped the intensity of the themed challenge.

For this week's challenge on Next Level Chef, the contestants had 40 minutes to fry an entrée. Based on last week's performance, Pilar and Tucker took to the top floor. The former also used her time token on her fellow castmate, leaving Tucker with 10 minutes less than the others to cook her dish.

Chris, Mehreen, Tini and Michelle took to the middle floor, while Nuri and Omi headed to the basement. They quickly grabbed as many items as they can when the platform descended, but were left with several worries. Tucker was skeptical of frying a veal chop in 30 minutes, while Tini was not satisfied with her ornflake-crusted pork medallions.

Meanwhile, a few others, including Nuri with ground shrimp, Mehreen’s squid fritter, and Omi's monkfish, looked better grabs as compared to others. For the mid-round mayhem, the platform descended with a variety of eggs. The Next Level Chef contestants were happy to have the eggs compliment their dishes.

While chef Gordon was unsatisfied with Tini's quail eggs, Tucker forgot to use flour in her veal chop, causing the breading to break off. Chef Nyesha noted that the contestant was affected by the time token and was "scatter-brained." By the end of the cook, all the chefs managed to put their dishes up on the platform, except Pilar who threw her plate on it but failed to reach. Her plate ultimately dropped.

For the blind taste test, the Next Level Chef mentors gathered to provide feedback. They were disappointed with the top floor chefs Pilar and Tucker for not executing their dishes properly.

From the middle floor, Mehreen and Michelle received the most compliments for their dishes. Chris was also applauded for his visual presentation, but Tini's dish was dry and burnt.

While the mentors termed Omi's dish to be "well-seasoned," they felt that Nuri's dish was weak and raw. He was ultimately sent into the elimination challenge alongside Tucker and Tini. The three chefs had to grill their dish on charcoal over an open flame for the final round.

Tini and Tucker had an argument about getting the steak. Ultimately, the latter had it, which left Tini with the chicken. Tini also cut her finger in the middle of the cook and began crying when she couldn't provide the best dish by the end of the Next Level Chef challenge.

Mentors Nyesha and Richard participated in the blind taste test. After tasting, they agreed that all three were incredible dishes. However, both decided to eliminate Tini's dish, which had her eliminated from the competition.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been extremely popular amongst the audience. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tasked with even tougher challenges, testing them to their fullest potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

