Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 9? Happy Hour challenge, misses and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants participating in an interesting theme challenge. Throughout the episode, the chefs gave it their all to create delectable dishes to impress their mentors. While some were successful, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, chef Vinny made several mistakes throughout the competition. He made crucial mistakes in the first challenge that landed him in the elimination cook-off. His choice of ingredients in the final challenge didn't make a mark and he was eliminated after making the Top 10.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season owing to the popularity of the first installment. Season 2 has also garnered a lot of attention as it features talented chefs cooking with the guidance of three legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington and chef Richard Blais. Over the past few weeks, viewers have witnessed a variety of cuisines and dishes.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day of the themed challenge. The mentors congratulated the chefs for making it to the Top 10 of the competition. However, there wasn't a lot of time to reel that in and enjoy it as they had to get to the week's challenge.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Happy Hour, reads:

"The chefs are challenged to create one perfect appetizer dish and pair it with a beautiful craft cocktail; one chef's dreams come to an end."

Not only did the Next Level chef contestants have to create the perfect appetizer, they also had to pair it with a fresh cocktail. It was a difficult challenge for the chefs as they had to ensure the pairing was done correctly with the right mix of ingredients.

The chefs soon got to cook after picking up their choice of ingredients from the platform. While some were happy with the choice, others just didn't have enough time to take what they needed so they had to make do with whatever was available. Michelle, Omi and Tucker took to the top floor. Chris, Mehreen, Nuri, Shay and Tineke cooked in the middle and Pilar and Vinny in the basement.

Many Next Level Chef contestants breezed through the challenge. Nuri had his height to lean on and grab the best possible ingredients during the mid-round mayhem. Mehreen was worried about not being able to taste the cocktail as she was Muslim. Vinny encountered a series of disasters, beginning with forgetting to wrap scotch egg in ground pork.

By the end of the challenge, Vinny forgot to taste his cocktail before putting it up on the platform and Mehreen completely forgot to present her cocktail. The mentors' blind taste saw chefs Pilar, Chris, Shay, Michelle, Omi, Tucker and Nuri receive compliments.

Eventually Nuri was declared the winner of the Next Level Chef challenge. He also earned a time token where he could use an extra 10 minutes in the next challenge or take away 10 minutes from a fellow contestant. He, alongside chefs Nuri, Shay and Omi, will be seen cooking from the top floor next week.

Going into the elimination round were Vinny, Tineke and Mehreen. Chris, Michelle and Pilar will be cooking from the middle floor. For the final elimination cook-off, the chefs had to cook the Japanese wagyu filet. All three chefs encountered trouble, but in the end both chef Gordon and chef Nyesha decided to eliminate Vinny.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef is getting intense as the contestants are tested with tougher challenges each week. With eliminations looming over their heads in every episode, the chefs will have to bring their A game to the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

