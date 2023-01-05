Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies in season 38 episode 13? Recap and more details explored

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 13, Moriah, Faysal’s former teammate was eliminated from the MTV competition. The original Ride or Dies are no longer teams, and due to a recent twist, new teams have been formed, which put Moriah and Fessy on opposite sides of the competition.

In episode 12 of the show, Fessy hoped that Moriah would throw the daily challenge and help his team win, but that didn’t pan out well for him. It looks like the drama carried forward in this week’s episode, which ultimately resulted in Moriah’s elimination.

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13?

This week’s episode, titled, Blind Faith, consisted of two teammates from each team competing in four events. Each event had a specific symbol as revealed by TJ, and the competitors were picked based on nominations by the teams. Whichever team completed the four segments in the shortest amount of time, won.

Symbol one was a bullseye and the event contained seven targets that the contestants had to hit using a slingshot. The teams had to hit three out of seven targets and if they didn’t, they had to drink “a very interesting smoothie.”

Fessy and Jordan took part in the event and missed several times, which meant they both had to drink the smoothie and were puking from it.

Thanks to Devin’s guidance, Jordan was the first one to hit the targets. However, he also helped Fessy as he didn’t want to disappoint his ride or die, Tori.

MTV @MTV OMW to watch an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 starting right now on MTV. OMW to watch an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 starting right now on MTV. https://t.co/HXYxJyZvCr

The Challenge: Ride or Dies next symbol was a puzzle piece. Aneesa and Olivia performed from one team while Nanu and Devin went up against them. The teams had to move large puzzle blocks from one spot to another and assemble the pieces to form a tangram. While the round was neck-to-neck, Olivia and Aneesa came out victorious.

Event four contained lightbulbs and tested the contestants’ endurance and memory. The segment saw Amber and Horacio going head-to-head against Johnny and Tori.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies teams had to race against each other and meet in the middle of a 300-foot course. Horacio and Amber worked quickly and gave each other proper details from memory and finished first.

The final event’s symbol was speed, which took place at night. Chauncey and Kaycee went up against Moriah, who was paired up with Jordan as their team was a member short.

In the event, two partners were attached to a large, strong bungee cord and had to race towards a bar to complete the challenge. While Kaycee and Moriah finished their bit with ease, Jordan and Chauncey were seen struggling. Eventually, Chauncey and Kaycee reached the bar first.

In episode 13 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the contestants who were up for elimination were Amber, Nany, and Moriah.

When the contestants gathered in The Zone, the Pink team picked Moriah for the elimination. The Draw rock contained two daggers for the first time in the season, and Amber pulled the Safe dagger, which sent Nany against Moriah for the elimination task.

The episode saw a special guest, TJ’s wife Roxanne Lavin, who gave the women a pep talk ahead of the task.

sza’s online defesne attorney @bbe_ellie truly moriah deserves her flowers, her 10s and all the acclaimed love for her performance and character, she WILL be returning and will have the girls shaking. nothing but respect and appreciation for a new rookie princess🫶🏾 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge RideorDies truly moriah deserves her flowers, her 10s and all the acclaimed love for her performance and character, she WILL be returning and will have the girls shaking. nothing but respect and appreciation for a new rookie princess🫶🏾#TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies

The Challenge: Ride or Dies' elimination task was a close encounter, which left fellow competitors and fans biting their nails. Eventually, Moriah was eliminated.

In her confessional, she said that she felt that Fessy was secretly happy that she was gone. However, that may not be the end as TJ informed her that she’s still eligible for the final due to the Ride or Dies twist.

