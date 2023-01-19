Who is Emma Straub? Katy ISD cancels author's visit for using 'foul language' online 

Katy Independent School District, a school in Texas, has canceled a scheduled visit from New York Times bestselling author Emma Straub, after learning that she used “foul language” on social media. She was invited to read her first children’s picture book, Very Many Hats, to kindergarteners and first graders.

The elementary school took back its invitation a day before the event as many parents complained about how Emma Straub used explicit language on social media.

Emma Straub tweeted curses in May 2022, and the parents are now complaining about the school inviting her for the book reading. (Image via Twitter)

The email informing parents and teachers about the canceled visit stated:

"The visit was intended to be an opportunity to visit with a children's book author who wrote Very Many Hats and learn about the writing process. However, it has been brought to our attention that this author has regularly used inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms, specifically the repeated use of the 'F' word. This type of language, as you know, does not align with our school and community's values."

Emma Straub has been a bestseller author for many of her books like This Time Tomorrow, All Adults Here, The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, Laura Lamont's Life in Pictures, and the short story collection Other People We Married.

Before canceling Emma Straub’s visit, Katy ISD also canceled a scheduled visit from Jerry Craft in October 2022

Texas media house Chron informed how Emma Straub's visit is not the first one to get canceled by Katy ISD. Back in October 2022, the school also canceled a scheduled event from award-winning author and cartoonist Jerry Craft.

It also removed Craft’s books from its libraries after parents complained that they professed “critical race theory.”

Parents are now reacting to the canceled Emma Straub visit, as one shared a screenshot of the email received by the school, informing them about the canceled event:

Furthermore, the parent also shared an image of the tweet made by Straub on May 24, 2022, where she mentions the “F Word” multiple times.

A parent shared the screenshot of the tweet made by Emma on May 24, 2022, using the "F word." (Image via Twitter)

However, Emma responded to the parent’s comment and tweeted about how the only “F Words” in her supposed presentation were “funny, feline, feelings."

Emma Straub @emmastraub @AnneRussey Thank you. I was sorry not to be able to read my silly book about hats and imagination to those kids. The only F words in the presentation: funny, feline, feelings. @AnneRussey Thank you. I was sorry not to be able to read my silly book about hats and imagination to those kids. The only F words in the presentation: funny, feline, feelings. ❤️

The Texas school apologized for the misunderstanding and inconvenience caused in its email, further adding:

"Ensuring we are consistently modelling appropriate behaviours and expectations for our students, both in the classroom and via other campus opportunities, is of high priority."

Straub’s books have been released in more than 20 languages

Emma Straub, the popular New York Times bestselling author, has written multiple books that have been loved by millions of people. Furthermore, she has just released three picture books, the first of the many being Very Many Hats.

Most of her books have been released in more than 20 languages and she has received multiple awards for her writing. On the personal front, Straub is married to Michael Fusco-Straub, a graphic designer, and the couple share two sons. The couple also owns a bookstore in Brooklyn, by the name of Books Are Magic.

Reportedly, Straub is the daughter of horror and suspense writer Peter Straub. The award-winning author has completed her education at The Cathedral School of St. John the Divine, Saint Ann's School, Oberlin College, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Poll : 0 votes