Who was evicted from Big Brother tonight? Details explored

Big Brother season 25 is taking major turns with each episode and the competition is only getting fiercer. The latest episode was released on CBS on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and everything changed when it was revealed that the episode would have two evictions. For the double eviction, contestants first voted who they would like to eliminate - Cameron Hardin or America Lopez.

Following that, the episode of Big Brother included the HOH round, and the Veto round, followed by a voting again. Among the contestants of the episode were Lopez, Hardin, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, and Cirie Fields.

Jag Bains won the Big Brother veto competition after Jared nominated Lopez and Wurtenberger for elimination. As a result, Jag decided to save Cory and Jared had the opportunity to nominate another contestant, and Cameron was chosen.

Following this, the Big Brother contestants went through the voting ceremony that resulted in Cameron getting eight votes for elimination since America received no votes from the cast. This led to Cameron being eliminated. The show then surprised everyone by conducting all the rounds to determine who would be evicted as the second eviction of the episode.

The winner of the HOH competition was Wurtenberger, and he nominated Jared Fields and Blue Kim for elimination after the competition.

Which Big Brother star was eliminated in the second eviction?

In the veto power competition, the contestants faced quite a few challenges and gave it their all. Wurtenberger's game plan during the second eviction was quite surprising, especially after being nominated in the very first minutes of the episode. It was a great moment for him to get revenge on Jared's alliance after winning HOH.

In the veto competition that followed the nomination, Big Brother cast member Matt Klotz won the power. Although he had the option of saving one contestant from the nomination, he decided not to do so. Following the voting ceremony, the results revealed that Jared had six votes for elimination, while Blue Kim had one vote against her.

Only Cirie Fields, Jared's mother, voted Blue out, but none of Jared's friends did so. Chen Moonves also announced that there would be no competition for the HOH or veto power this week. She also mentioned that this week will not feature any more nominations.

It was also revealed that the two eliminated contestants, Cameron and Jared, may return to the show. According to Julie Chen Moonves, they will enter the show as "Big Brother zombies." During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moonves said that they had been waiting for 25 seasons to "finally say those words."

“Jared looked like he was about to jump out of his skin. He was so pumped. Cameron was more chill. We quickly whisked them off stage. It takes some time to become a zombie!” Julie said.

During the upcoming episodes of Big Brother, either Cameron or Jared will get a chance to play back with the houseguest. With respect to what the two stars must do to win this opportunity, Moonves stated that the two needed to make amends and that Jared needed to "stop talking so much."

“Cameron needs to find a way to get in good with anyone willing to buddy up with him and build from there,” Julie added.

She shared her belief that Jared Fields is going to win this opportunity.

“I think they would rather Jared. At some point, the remaining Houseguests were tight with him. They can at least see if there's anything to redeem there,” Julie noted.

Fans will be able to watch the upcoming episode of the show, Big Brother, on September 24, 2023, on CBS.