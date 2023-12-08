Who was Forest Whitaker married to? All about his wife and children as ex-wife passes away at 51 

Keisha Nash Whitaker, who was married to the popular actor and producer Forest Whitaker for more than 20 years, has tragically passed away. The news of her untimely death was confirmed by her daughter, True Whitaker, who posted a few images of her mother and captioned them:

"Goodbye, Mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

While the cause of death was not specified by the family, it was confirmed that Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keisha Whitaker, born in 1972 in Boston, was known for many movies and TV series like Kassim the Dream, Proud, Ben Harper: With My Own Two Hands, and many more.

The former couple first met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away, where she was cast to play Whitaker’s girlfriend. The couple then tied the knot in 1996. However, the couple decided to part ways after 22 years of marriage in December 2018.

Meanwhile, as the news about Keisha’s passing spread on social media, the netizens were left devastated to know that the creator of Kissable Couture had passed away at 51.

Keisha Nash Whitaker and Forest Whitaker share three kids

The couple welcomed two daughters, Sonnet and True, and a son, Ocean Alexander. However, Nash had another daughter, Autumn, who was from a previous relationship but continued to live with Keisha Nash Whitaker and Forest Whitaker after they got married.

However, the duo filed for divorce in 2018, and as per People, the former couple stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and finally got divorced in 2021.

Nash has previously spoken about their relationship in an interview with Essence and talked about how, in their first meeting itself, she thought that “Forest Whitaker had a gentle soul and nice spirit.”

On the other hand, Forest talked about his former wife, Keisha, in 2009 in an interview with Parade and said:

“I’m not a tough love guy. To be honest, my wife is much stronger with the kids than I am. They come to me when they’re trying to slip something by. I have to always take a pause when they come and say, ‘Hey Dad, is it OK if we do this?’ So I just look at them like, ‘Have you talked to your mom about that?’ They know I’m the easy one.”

However, as Keisha tragically passed away, social media users were also devastated to hear the news, as many paid their tributes to the actress on @HarrietEve9’s Twitter post.

Social media users mourn the loss of Keisha Nash Whitaker as the actress passes away at 51: Details and reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

While the tributes continue to flood social media, the family of the deceased actress has not yet revealed what caused her untimely death. At the moment, the family has not revealed the details of the funeral and memorial services.