Who is Frankie Grande? Big Brother: Reindeer Games contestant's whereabouts explored

CBS’ holiday-themed reality series Big Brother Reindeer Games had Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Xavier Prather, and Frankie Grande in the final four. The series had its winner crowned on Friday, December 22. The six-episode spinoff show was released on December 11 featuring nine veteran members of Big Brother. Frankie Grande finished in third place.

Unlike its predecessor, Big Brother Reindeer Games featured a new set of rules for the cast of nine BB legends. Here the houseguests weren’t locked together instead were made to compete in Christmas-themed tasks to win the grand prize. Though Frankie Grande didn’t take home the victory trophy, he appears thrilled about his participation.

In an Instagram post, the half-brother of Ariana Grande spoke at lengths about how “beaming” his game journey turned out to be.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frankie Grande

Frankie and Stuck With You songstress Ariana Grande share the same mother. While the latter is a global pop-music sensation, Frankie rose to fame for his Broadway career. He performed in Mamma Mia and Rock of Ages and also has some off-Broadway credits in his kitty including Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical and Titanique.

Frankie took part in the reality TV series Big Brother 16 in the year 2014. Just ten days before the finale, he was evicted. Professionally, he frequently works with his mother Joan at her production house Diamond Dog Entertainment. He has so far starred in multiple of its projects namely, Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre and Summoning Sylvia.

With about 447K subscribers on YouTube, he regularly posts personal vlogs and his music content on social media. Notably, Frankie and Ariana have previously collaborated multiple times. Their joint appearances in videos include a couple of comedic sketches, song covers, and even some Q&A vlogs.

Frankie Grande began dating fellow performer Hale Leon in 2019. Three years later, they tied the knot in May 2022 in a private affair between friends and family at the Boca Raton Grande mansion in Florida. The Star Wars-themed ceremony was officiated by Frankie’s mother Joan.

Frankie Grande on Big Brother Reindeer Games

Frankie Grande participated in 14 competitions in six days during his stint on the show and ended up winning six of them. Celebrating his journey on the show, he uploaded an Instagram reel on December 22.

In the reel, he said,

"Wow! Thank you so much for an amazing season."

The caption of the reel reads:

"It’s official, I’ve now won the most competitions on every single season of BB I have played, including Celebrity in the UK. 😊 And here on reindeer games I did exactly what I set out to do, which was get all the way to the end without lying or backstabbing or hiding any aspect of myself. I was a big shiny 40 year old sober gay competitive threat from day one and WON my way to the finale with my back against the wall the whole damn time."

Frankie also extended congratulations to the winner of the show and wrote,

"As for the winner… I am so incredibly proud of you Nicole. ❤️ You are a strong powerful smart funny kind woman who so deserves to add this new title to your resume."

Who won the Big Brother Reindeer Games?

Hosted by former Big Brother houseguests Jordan, Lloyd, Tiffany Mitchell, and Derek Xiao, the main theme of the competition was the save Christmas. Taylor Hale and Nicole Franzel were the final two contenders and the latter bagged the show’s $100,000 grand prize. Notably, Nicole is also the winner of Big Brother 18.