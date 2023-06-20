Who are the Freedom Singers? Musical group set to appear in AGT season 18 episode 4

America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming episode will further showcase new talent as they take center stage and audition for the televised talent hunt.

One of the performers set to appear in the upcoming segment is Freedom Singers, a musical group that consists of people from Skid Row, Downtown, and Los Angeles. The founder of the group, Micayla De Ette, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she opened up about the group and stated that they were going to sing for the Democratic State Convention, where they sang the Black National Anthem.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 pm ET to watch the singing group on AGT season 18 on NBC.

AGT's Freedom Singers' founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show

One of the 15 performers who will appear in the upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is the Freedom Singers. The group’s director and founder, Micayla De Ette, recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer came across the musical group through Kellyoke Search, which helped her get in touch with several talented performers and singers.

Kelly shared that the Freedom Singers director helps the homeless community of Los Angeles by processing their trauma through music. Ette explained that the upcoming AGT season 18 contestants were booked to sing at the Democratic State Convention along with other events. She then told Clarkson exclusively at the time that the Skid Row group tried out for America's Got Talent.

While she didn’t reveal anything about the group’s time on the show, she added that they went for the audition and had a wonderful time. She added that she was really proud of her team.

"It’s already nerve wracking, okay. Just cameras and, you know, celebs and everything. They killed it, I can say that. We did our very best," Ette continued.

She continued that to prepare for their AGT audition, the team worked really hard for four months and they did really well. She added that the Freedom Singers got to tell their story and that it was “crazy.”

Ette added that since they are from Skid Row, people were shocked to see a group of people from the unhoused community. She said “art has no address,” which the founder got Kelly as a present on a bumper sticker.

Kelly chimed in and stated that the saying was her absolute favorite since people sometimes only see others when they’re on their “top” but never get to see the struggle people have to go through to reach the top.

"Literally, everyone is capable of it. It might come in a different form than what you thought," Kelly added.

Joining the Freedom Singers in the upcoming AGT season 18 audition round include:

Anna Deguzman - Magician Charles Haycock - Comedian Dani Kerr - Singer El Invertebrado - Aerial Contortionist Eseniia Mikheeva - Kid Dancer Joy Brooker - Comedic singer Maureen Langan - Comedian Murmuration - Dance Troupe Ninah Sampaio - Singer Poose The Puppet - Puppeteer Steve Goodtime - Variety act Sweaty Eddie - Drag King Thomas Vu - Danger act Warrior Squad - Acrobatic group

