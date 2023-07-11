Who got eliminated from The Bachelorette episode 3 and who is still in the race? Recap and more explored

Just 10 contestants remain on The Bachelorette season 20. In the latest episode, which aired on July 10, Charity Lawson made the tough decision of sending home three men, who were hoping to win her heart at the rose ceremony. They were:

33-year-old firefighter Aaron Schwartzman

33-year-old realtor Adrian Hassan

28-year-old attorney James Pierce

Other than that, the 27-year-old Construction Manager Warwick Reider also failed to impress Charity on their one-on-one date. He was also not given a rose and sent home.

The men who are still on The Bachelorette race are Aaron Bryant, Caleb Balgaard, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Xavier Bonner, and Brayden Bowers.

At one point, Lawson thought of snatching away Brayden’s rose after he made a comment in front of the contestants, but decided not to make any decision pre-maturely.

What happened on The Bachelorette season 20 episode 3?

ABC's description of the episode read:

"A high-stakes week on the road includes two one-on-one dates and a group date inspired by the film "Barbie.""

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity surprised everyone by saying that they were taking a trip to Oceanside, California. While other men went by bus, she took Brayden with him on a helicopter for a one-on-one-tour.

The couple enjoyed a date in the middle of the Petco Park and Brayden confessed that he was nervous about Charity being with other men, as he had been cheated on in the past. He did not want that experience again but was willing to try the show for Charity, who he felt was worth trying for. Charity gave him a rose afterwards.

However, Brayden later on told the contestants that it will be tough for him to get engaged to someone who has just dated 20 of his friends. Aaron B told this to Charity and she got very angry, almost snatching away Brayden’s rose.

Later on, when Brayden said that he respected their connection, she decided not to take any impulsive action. This is the second time Brayden has made such a comment in front of other men.

12 men joined Charity for a group date while Warwick received the one-on-one date card on The Bachelorette episode 3. The men had a Barbie-themed-date with Charity, where they took part in a sing-off. They sang their own version of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and performed in front of everyone.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, The Bachelorette season 12's married couple, made a surprise appearance.

Caleb B impressed Charity with his singing skills and was seen kissing her on stage. Later on, Charity declared Sean as the winner of the competition and went on a walk with him.

Sean offended the other men as he entered their room by singing and making fun of them. Lawson went on another one-on-one date with Warwick, who did not say anything in the amusement park, which was the venue for the date.

Warwick also did not tell her about his favorite ice-cream flavor and let her scoop her own ice cream, which Charity did not like. He did not seem sad when Charity did not give him a rose and slept on the way home.

ABC airs new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the two-hour-long episodes on the network's website, Hulu and Fubo TV.

