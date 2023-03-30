Who is Hakim Isler from Race to Survive: Alaska? Meet the professional survival expert

Race to Survive: Alaska is set to premiere next week and will feature eight teams as they compete to survive in the Alaskan Coastline, facing harsh weather, difficult mountains, and uncharted territory.

The survival show will see 16 contestants competing in teams of two. One of the participants set to appear in the upcoming show is Hakim Isler, a professional survival expert and president of Elevo Dynamics. His USA NEtwork bio reads:

"Hakim, 45, is a skilled psy ops Army veteran who owns a survival school where he teaches vets who have PTSD primitive survival skills."

Tune in on Monday, April 3, at 11 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Race to Survive: Alaska.

Race to Survive: Alaska’s contestant Hakim Isler previously appeared on Naked & Afraid, Naked & Afraid XL, and Kicking & Screaming

The professional survival expert, combat veteran, and co-founder of Spirit Quest is set to compete in the upcoming survival reality television show.

As per the Race to Survive: Alaska cast member’s bio, Hakim is a combat veteran who was stationed in Iraq. He was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and also served as a Psychological Operations Sergeant in the Special Operations Forces of the Army.

Hakim is the co-founder of The DOJY at Elevo Dynamics, which is a martial arts and 24-hour gym. He has over a decade's worth of experience under his belt and an additional 15 years in the “security field.” Summarizing his experiences, his bio states:

"Hakim is a veteran of the Iraq war and an ex-member of the Army Special Operations community, where he received Arabic language training, survival training, evasion training, paratrooper training, etc."

The upcoming contestant of the USA Network show is a 5th-degree black belt in To-Shin Do and trained under Black Belt Hall of Famer and author Stephen K. Hayes. He also boasts a First Degree Black Belt in Manog, an FCS Kali, and a First Degree Black Belt in Tiger Kali.

His website states that he previously appeared on Discovery Channel’s Naked & Afraid, Naked & Afraid XL, and Fox’s Kicking & Screaming. In 2019, he made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he demonstrated his survival skills using household items.

The singer asked him why “moms” need survival skills, and the upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska contestant stated that “in today’s world, survival is the hot topic.” He added:

"There’s disasters right here in your own backyard. You got fires, blizzards, there’s floods going on so everyone needs to know at least the basics."

He added that moms carry survival gear with them all the time and used a diaper bag for his demonstration. He added that diaper bags contain water, snacks, a first aid kit, and sunscreen. The contestant explained that diaper bags may contain things that people may often overlook, such as a hand sanitizer, adding:

"Hand San has a high content of alcohol. You can use this to start a fire. You can use this to make a little stove out of a can if you needed to."

Hakim further added that the diaper itself can be used as a gauze to stop bleeding and can be used as a bandage.

