Who is a Huberman Husband? Everything to know about the lifestyle podcaster as term takes over TikTok

Huberman husbands are taking over TikTok. The platform is well-known for birthing new viral terms and trends, like the almond mom, and the NPC trend, some of these trends stay for a while, but most end up burning out. The latest in the long list of TikTok terminology and trends to go viral is the Huberman Husband fitness and wellness trend.

A Huberman Husband is someone who listens to Dr. Andrew Huberman's podcast and follows the neuroscientist's advice on inculcating science-based tools to improve one's health and wellness. The podcast, which provides astute, scientifically backed methods for improving day-to-day life, is currently ranked number 1 in the Health and Fitness category on Apple podcasts.

Expand Tweet

The rise of the Huberman husband

The "Huberman Lab Podcast" discusses a range of topics that affect people's everyday health and well-being. Sleep, popular habits, and focus are some of the human behavior that is stated to be optimized through the podcast. Some techniques advised by the neuroscientist include red light therapy, cold exposure, and other relatively simple ones like avoiding excess alcohol and caffeine.

The podcast caught on like wildfire amongst men looking to enhance their health using simple scientific life hacks. It skyrocketed into the no:1 position on Apple podcasts' Health and Fitness section, amassing over 150 episodes. #hubermanhusband amassed over 10.3 million views on TikTok.

His breaking down of complicated science jargon into a more accessible language also helped amplify the podcast's popularity. What also helped was the fact the podcast was launched in 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, when people became more concerned about their health and had time to try out new things.

The term "Huberman Husband" was coined on TikTok by wives who were fascinated by their husbands' obsession with the lifestyle. Women took to social media to share stories of their husband's attempts and successes at following the neuroscientist's health tips. Some even shared stories of joining their husbands and reaping health benefits for the whole family.

Expand Tweet

The first coinage of the term and the most popular video about the topic come from TikTok user Sierra Campbell, who talked about her life with a Huberman Husband. The term was coined as a play on the almond mom, a term used to describe moms obsessed with diet culture.

In Campbell's viral July 20 TikTok video titled, "Could list 3,000 more things required of me bc of his health & longevity obsession", she said:

"Didn't have an almond mom but I do have a Huberman husband."

Expand Tweet

She described the various things her husband did, which reciprocated to her, like replacing light bulbs with red bulbs, using blue light filtering glasses while watching shows at night, using mouth tapes, and not drinking coffee for an hour and a half after waking up. She concluded by saying:

"I don’t know which is worse, an almond mom or a Huberman husband, the case for the Huberman husband being worse is not only do I have to live with him my whole life, but I’m also going to live forever."

Sierra describing her husband's activities (Image via TikTok/@siececampbell)

In a follow-up video, she described the various things her husband did that she did not do. The list included taking a cold shower once a day, "squirting" his face with apple cider vinegar, drinking a glass of lemon water with mineral drops, and drinking a glass of raw milk, among other things.

Who is Andrew Huberman?

Andrew Huberman is not just a podcast host but is also an accomplished neuroscientist who works as a tenured professor at Stanford School of Medicine in the Department of Neurobiology. He is also an associate professor, by courtesy, in the departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Among his numerous accolades is a 2017 Cogan Award, which was awarded to him for his stellar contributions to Vision Science and Ophthalmology. According to the Huberman Lab official website, their latest focus is on the following:

"Influence of vision and respiration on human performance and brain states such as fear and courage."

Apart from this, Andrew also works on "neural regeneration" and conducts clinical trials to help restore vision lost from diseases. The website also details that his tools were actively used by the U.S. and Canadian military, athletes, and industries to enhance and optimize stress mitigation, sleep, high-stress environment performance, and neural plasticity.