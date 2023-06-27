Who is Ice-Natara Nopparatayapon? Meet the actor who plays the lead in Netflix's Delete

Delete, an enthralling Thai thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, will feature the impressive acting debut of fashion model Ice Natara Nopparatayapon. The Thai-Chinese actor will portray Too, a complex character who possesses a revengeful and temperamental nature.

Releasing on June 28, 2023, on Netflix, the upcoming thriller is the streaming giant's highly anticipated release. Fans can look forward to experiencing a captivating, eerie story that depicts a tale of desperation turning into destruction.

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon, previously recognized as the first Thai model to captivate the Korean fashion scene, has made an exciting transition into acting. He is set to take center stage in Delete. With the anticipation for its premiere mounting, viewers are eagerly waiting to witness Ice's impressive talent in this Netflix exclusive.

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon steps in as Too in the Netflix series Delete

Born on January 22, 1991, in Bangkok, Thailand, renowned Thai model and trailblazer in the Korean fashion industry, Ice Natara Nopparatayapon, has now set his sights on acting. Having begun his career with a role in the TV show Gas So Hug, Natara has landed the lead part in Delete, an upcoming Thai thriller series. This marks Natara's first foray into professional acting.

Ice's acting skills allowed him to push boundaries by exploring new roles that demonstrated diversity while showcasing his ability to transform into unique characters. His stellar performances have earned him acclaim across numerous platforms, including shows such as Voice and The Collector and films like One For The Road and Kon Mee Sanae.

Ice is going to take up the role of Too, a well-off entrepreneur. His character ties the knot with Lilly (Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa), a proprietor of an art gallery who is involved in an extramarital relationship with an author named Aim (Nat Kitcharit).

During an interview with Netflix, Ice gave insights about the upcoming mysterious series and stated:

"This series encompasses various captivating elements. It brings together intense drama and genuine action sequences to make a big impact"

As anticipation builds for Delete, it becomes increasingly apparent that Ice Natara Nopparatayapon is reaching new heights as an actor. Possessing a rare combination of talent and determination he has consistently pushed himself toward greater challenges and opportunities. It seems clear that this latest role will only further cement his status as one of today's most exciting performers with a bright future ahead.

More about Netflix's exclusive series Delete: Plot and cast explored

ON · KIRIM MENFESS CEK PINNED TWT @moviemenfes 'DELETE' Tayang 28 Juni di Netflix, who's excited? mvs Series Tentang HP yg jepretan kameranya bisa ngilangin orang'DELETE' Tayang 28 Juni di Netflix, who's excited?mvs Series Tentang HP yg jepretan kameranya bisa ngilangin orang 😱 'DELETE' Tayang 28 Juni di Netflix, who's excited? 👀 mvs https://t.co/7nM0ulbsY0

Written by Thai director Parkpoom Wongpoom, along with Jirassaya Wongsutin and Tossaphon Riantong, the thriller series will depict the striking tale of a teenage girl named Lilly against the backdrop of Thailand who finds a strange phone-like device that can vanish people with just one click.

Lilly, who was forcibly married to a stone-hearted wealthy young man, Too, enters into an extramarital affair with a young writer, Aim, a renowned wordsmith. The upcoming series will weave a deep narrative that exposes the desperation to unite and explores the distrust for technology.

TaaSaparot @TaaSaparot

scmp.com/lifestyle/ente…

#Thailand Netflix drama Delete: Thai mystery thriller series by Shutter director promises further intrigues in tale of love, hate and infidelity Netflix drama Delete: Thai mystery thriller series by Shutter director promises further intrigues in tale of love, hate and infidelityscmp.com/lifestyle/ente…#Thailand https://t.co/8PaB3fjGqo

The upcoming series will feature eminent actors such as:

Nat Kitcharit,

Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa,

Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying,

Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin,

Charlette Wasita Hermenau,

Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam,

Hmu Sompob Benjathikul,

Leegade Supawan Poolcharoen,

Phiao Duangjai Hiransri,

Jewly Porntip Kitdamrongchai,

Dujdao Vadhanapakorn,

Chertsak Pratumsrisakhon,

Yasaka Chaisorn

Thai thriller Delete is slated for release on June 28, 2023, on Netflix.

