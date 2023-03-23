Who is Ivie DeMolina and what did she do? Whereabouts explored as The Lesson is Murder airs on Hulu

Ivie DeMolina is an incarcerated murderer who came to the spotlight in 2021, after writing an impactful essay for Harper’s Bazaar in association with PEN America.

Her story is explored and depicted in the latest ABC News Studios' documentary series, The Lesson is Murder, which airs on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of the abduction and murder of a child that may not be suitable for certain readers. Discretion is advised.

According to the official description for The Lesson is Murder, released by Hulu:

"Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles."

Since Hulu dropped the official trailer for The Lesson is Murder, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about Ivie DeMolina before the new docuseries arrives.

What crimes did Ivie DeMolina commit and what happened to her?

Reportedly, when DeMolina was in her twenties, she began working as a s*x worker and a dominatrix. Later on, she allegedly became involved in armed robberies along with her team. As stated in the court report, in August 1994, she set up a date with an old client in the New Jersey apartment.

Once she was inside, alongside her team, they went on to restrain the man forcefully at gunpoint. Thereafter, they robbed him. The very next day, Ivie DeMolina set up a similar date with another old client named James Polites, in the New Jersey apartment. The man was found killed later on and his place was totally ransacked.

Three days later, DeMolina and her team arrived in Long Island, where she had a similar meeting with another known client named Joseph Fiammetta. Fiammetta was also eventually found stabbed to death in his own apartment.

In 1996, DeMolina was convicted of second-degree murder in New York in association with Joseph Fiammetta’s brutal murder, robbery, and burglary. She was given a sentence of 25 years to life behind bars in New York. She was then transferred to Bergen County, N.J., where she was prosecuted for the murder of Polites.

At Bergen County, Ivie DeMolina went on to accept a plea bargain. This resulted in a second sentence of 30 years to life. DeMolina said that her lawyer told her that her sentences would be merged later on. However, the lawyer dismissed this as lies, adding that he had, in fact, advised her to go to trial.

As per the New York Times Magazine, DeMolina wrote in a letter:

"I am a survivor of childhood s*xual abuse and domestic violence,...I am someone who was not wrongfully convicted, but wrongfully represented...I was never an evil person...Please help me save the rest of my life."

Through an advocacy coalition titled, Survived and Punished, Ivie DeMolina is currently raising money to afford a lawyer who will help her make the case for relief from her sentence in New Jersey. In her appeal, she wrote:

"This appeal is my one shot here...I’m writing for my life."

