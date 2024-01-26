Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children? British journalist's personal life explored as he opens up about cyst surgery

Jeremy Clarkson, British journalist and TV presenter most famous for his motoring shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour, recently opened up about his secret surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized cyst in October 2023. He revealed this bit of information in an interview on January 25, 2024, where he joined The Sun to talk about hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for the ninth time.

Jeremy Clarkson had surgery to remove a cyst in October (Image via Getty Images)

He cut short his retreat in a health farm with his partner Lisa Hogan to undergo the surgery a week earlier than scheduled as the retreat was "miserable." Speaking to The Sun, he said:

"Lisa took me to a health farm and, well, it was so miserable there that I thought, “I’ve got to have this cyst taken out at some point, I may as well go now.”"

The 63-year-old TV presenter has three children with his second wife Frances Cain. Clarkson and Cain's 21-year marriage ended in a divorce in 2014.

Jeremy Clarkson has three children - Emily, Finlo, and Katya

Jeremy Clarkson first married Alex Hall in 1989 but their relationship dissolved in just six months. He later married his manager, Frances Cain, in 1993 and had three children with her. He has been with his current partner, Irish-born former actress and screenplay writer Lisa Hogan, since 2017.

According to NationalWorld, Emily Clarkson is the eldest child of Clarkson and Cain. Born on July 21, 1994, Emily often speaks up on women's issues, expressing her feminist diatribe to her 300K followers on Instagram. She is also the host of a podcast called Should I Delete That? with co-host Alex Light, where they tread on grey areas left unexplored in social media conversations.

She is also the author of two books, Can I speak to someone in charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me. She and her husband Alex Andrew welcomed their first child Arlo Rose Andrew in January 2023.

Finlo Clarkson is Jeremy Clarkson's only son and second-born child. According to the Express, Finlo, aged 26, preferred to stay out of the limelight. In 2018, he reportedly had keyhole surgery for "high-thoracic injuries" after being spotted with a neck and spinal brace while on holiday in Barbados.

Jeremy Clarkson's youngest child is Katya, born in 2000. She is an avid photographer and a graduate of King's College London in August 2021.

Jeremy Clarkson had a 5 cm cyst removed via surgery in October

Jeremy Clarkson opted for a surgical procedure to remove his cyst rather than spend an extra week at a wellness retreat. Speaking to The Sun, the TV presenter quipped with his quintessential dry humor that surgery was "preferable" to "eating juniper berries."

“So I checked out of the whole place and checked into hospital, because it was more fun having an operation than eating juniper berries all day long. As I lay under the surgeon’s knife, I thought ‘this is preferable.’"

He also said that he was given a glass of wheatgrass at the retreat that was "gut-retching" and remarked that the whole shebang left him feeling like he'd rather spend "a week with Greta Thunberg at a kumbaya festival.”

Clarkson confirmed that the cyst was non-cancerous and also stated that his recovery had been hampered by constant tiredness and repeated nightmares.

Jeremy Clarkson is all set to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for the ninth time since taking over from former host Chris Tarrant in 2018. The latest season of the quiz show is slated to air from January 28 on ITV1.

