Who is Jimmy the Jester? Tributes pour in as NJ wrestling star dies in car crash

James Pasquale, aka Jimmy the Jester, a 34-year-old professional wrestler, has died in a car crash, as reported by The Sun on Thursday, April 13. A friend of Jimmy's confirmed the tragic news on social media and wrestling fans are deeply saddened by his untimely death.

He wrestled in various promotions, including Stand Alone Wrestling, WWWA, Atomic Championship Wrestling, Lucha Riot, and Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment.

Erin Trzeciak, who seems to be Jimmy’s long-term significant other, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook and said that Jimmy emulated a contagious bright energy wherever he went.

Erin praised him for always encouraging her to be unapologetically the craziest and loudest version of herself and grieved that she did not know the person she would become, now that Jimmy is not there in her life.

She found it quite difficult to accept the fact that her partner was gone. However, Erin thanked Jimmy for being a source of light in her life and for all the amazing memories:

“You’re loved by so many people and will be very missed Jimmy.”

James Pasquale to Jimmy the Jester

James Pasquale was born in Old Bridge while he grew up in Belvidere and went to Belvidere High School. He used to participate in gymnastics and wrestling. While attending Warren County Community College, Jimmy started professionally wrestling for independent promotions.

Jimmy made a name for himself on the wrestling circuit with his technical skills and high-flying moves. He won numerous championships during his career and quickly became a fan favorite.

He used to hit the wrestling ground donning bright-colored spandex along with joker-style face paint, thus, the moniker, Jimmy the Jester. He was also recognized as a respectful fighter who made sure that his opponents felt as comfortable and safe as possible.

The cause behind the car accident that killed the young wrestler is not yet known.

Tributes pour in for New Jersey wrestler Jimmy the Jester

James Pasquale, an NJ native on the independent pro wrestling circuit, began his career in 2019. He was a member of the well-known wrestling school, Monster Factory. The Monster Factory shared the news of Jimmy's death via Instagram on Thursday.

People who knew Jimmy, and those whom the wrestler had coached, were heartbroken at his sudden death. Members of the wrestling community shared their condolences for Jimmy's family and wished for the wrestler to rest in peace.

Jimmy the Jester also worked at a gymnastics club as a tumbling coach. He was described by his students as a fun coach to be around. Other wrestlers and coaches were also devastated by his death. They said Jimmy had a heart of gold.

Tributes poured in for James Pasquale. (Image via Instagram/@4monsterfactory)

Missy Sampson @WrestlingMissy We @4MonsterFactory lost one of our own in Jimmy The Jester! He was a funny guy with a heart of gold! Gone too soon! Please hug your friends and family and remind them you love them! Say a prayer for his family and friends! Till we see you again buddy! We @4MonsterFactory lost one of our own in Jimmy The Jester! He was a funny guy with a heart of gold! Gone too soon! Please hug your friends and family and remind them you love them! Say a prayer for his family and friends! Till we see you again buddy! ❤️ https://t.co/ajcIZGW1Wk

Coach Danny Cage @TheDannyCage I just lost somebody that I was hoping would walk through the doors of monster factory again & be the charismatic goof he always was. Then I heard he was planning to come back. Going to miss you Jimmy the Jester! I just lost somebody that I was hoping would walk through the doors of monster factory again & be the charismatic goof he always was. Then I heard he was planning to come back. Going to miss you Jimmy the Jester!

Find Yourself Wrestling™️ @FindYourselfPro



Opening Our Event

He will be honored Saturday April 29 Ridgefield Park With a 10 Bell Salute We here at FYW are very saddened to hear of the passing of James Pasquale AKA Jimmy the JesterOpening Our EventHe will be honored Saturday April 29 Ridgefield Park With a 10 Bell Salute We here at FYW are very saddened to hear of the passing of James Pasquale AKA Jimmy the Jester Opening Our Event He will be honored Saturday April 29 Ridgefield Park With a 10 Bell Salute💙🙏💖 https://t.co/39XqrZnjFN

According to a tweet by Find Yourself Wrestling, a wrestling event will be held on April 29 at Ridgefield Park to honor Jimmy the Jester with a ten-bell salute.

